Trump: I ‘Absolutely Love’ That Colbert Got Fired

As Leah covered, comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert will be out of a job next year, as CBS announced that his contract will not be renewed in May.

This news seemingly came as a shock. While the network claimed it as “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” many left-wing politicians, activists, and celebrities have speculated that Colbert’s blatant anti-Trump views contributed to CBS’ decision to pull the plug.

“Our admiration, affection and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult,” the statement added.

President Donald Trump, however, could not have been happier to hear the news.

“I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired,” the president wrote in a post on Truth Social. “His talent was even less than his ratings.”

It didn’t stop there.

“I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show,” Trump said.





Colbert has spearheaded “The Late Show” since 2015. From the get-go, Colbert has shared his anti-Trump views on the program. This week, he took a dig at Paramount Global, which is CBS’ parent company, for its payout to Trump in the high-profile dispute about the “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump defeated Harris in the 2024 election.

“I believe this kind of complicated financial settlement with a sitting government official has a technical name in legal circles: It’s ‘big fat bribe,'” the comedian said.

