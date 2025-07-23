CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Response to Stephen Colbert's Show Being Canceled
Tipsheet

Air Force Issues Statement About Alarming Near Collision With Plane

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 23, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Sang Tan, file

Matt covered this Monday. In a shocking incident, a Delta pilot had to inform passengers and apologize for an aggressive maneuver he made to avoid a potential mid-air collision with a B-52 bomber.

“Sorry about the aggressive maneuver. It caught me by surprise,” the Delta pilot said, which was captured on video. “This is not normal at all. I don’t know why they didn’t give us a heads up.”

Predictably, this near-miss made headlines all over the country. To recap, just months ago, a mid-air collision between a military helicopter and a commercial airliner occurred over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C, killing everyone on board. 

The Air Force issued a statement on the incident on Friday, claiming that air traffic controllers at a North Dakota airport were to blame for the near collision on the evening of July 18.

"At approximately 7:10 p.m. prior to the flyover, the B-52 crew contacted Minot Approach (RAPCON) to prepare for the flyover. Required checklists were completed, and the crew remained in contact with Minot Approach as it flew to its holding point 12 miles east of the fairgrounds. While holding, the B-52 crew communicated the flyover plan to both RAPCON and Minot International Airport’s air traffic control tower," the Air Force said in the statement.

“The tower did not advise of the inbound commercial aircraft,” the Air Force shared.

The incident is currently under investigation.

