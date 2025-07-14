Did You Catch What Mamdani Said About the NYPD Responding to Domestic Violence Calls?

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a radical leftist, previously stated on a podcast that the New York Police Department (NYPD) should not be responsible for answering domestic violence calls.

Advertisement

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Mamdani made the remarks on the Immigrantly podcast in 2020.

“If somebody is surviving, going through domestic violence – there are so many different, different situations that would far better be handled by people trained to deal with those specific situations as opposed to an individual with a gun who has received quite a limited amount of training in general, but also in regards to these specific situations,” Mamdani reportedly stated.

On the podcast, he added that the NYPD should not respond to certain situations with homeless people, as the situations could “escalate” with police present.

The Free Beacon noted that this is part of Mamdani’s larger anti-police agenda (via the Free Beacon):

Sonia Ossorio, president of the New York City chapter of the National Organization for Women, told the Washington Free Beacon that New York City women would suffer if police no longer respond to domestic violence incidents. "Domestic violence cases are often the most high-lethality cases where police response is urgently needed," Ossorio said. "The idea of removing police protection is outrageous. It’s yet another example of his views of policing that are uninformed and dangerous."

Pete Panuccio, a former NYC homicide detective, told the Free Beacon that a lack of police involvement in domestic violence situations would be "absolutely insane."

"Homicide rates will increase, women will be pulverized," he said. "Let’s face it, 99 percent of the injuries inflicted were usually by men on women. There will be no defense for at-risk people. I’ve been in this bad movie before."