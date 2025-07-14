We Know Who Controlled the Biden Autopen...and This Scandal Just Got Worse
Gavin Newsom Had a Total Meltdown Over JD Vance's Disney Visit. The VP's...
The Boston Red Sox Are Feeling the Trump Effect
Elmo's Official Twitter Account Went Full Hitler Yesterday...and It Was Total Chaos
This Unhinged Leftist Wanted to Take on MAGA Supporters. It Didn't End Well.
This Republican Thinks We Should 'Move on' From Jeffrey Epstein
Explosive Report Reveals Secret Service Knew About Threat Against Trump's Life—Why Didn’t...
Noem Destroys Liberal Narrative on Alligator Alcatraz
Watch Homan Tear Into Heckler During Student Summit Speech
VIP
Will This Tweet From AOC About Trump Land Her in Legal Hot Water?
They Want to Burn It All Down
Trump Turned His Head and Saved America
How New York Managed to Waste $100 Million on a Single Dead-End Project
Florida Lawmakers Denied Access to Alligator Alcatraz Sue DeSantis
Tipsheet

Did You Catch What Mamdani Said About the NYPD Responding to Domestic Violence Calls?

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 14, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a radical leftist, previously stated on a podcast that the New York Police Department (NYPD) should not be responsible for answering domestic violence calls. 

Advertisement

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Mamdani made the remarks on the Immigrantly podcast in 2020. 

“If somebody is surviving, going through domestic violence – there are so many different, different situations that would far better be handled by people trained to deal with those specific situations as opposed to an individual with a gun who has received quite a limited amount of training in general, but also in regards to these specific situations,” Mamdani reportedly stated. 

On the podcast, he added that the NYPD should not respond to certain situations with homeless people, as the situations could “escalate” with police present. 

The Free Beacon noted that this is part of Mamdani’s larger anti-police agenda (via the Free Beacon):

Sonia Ossorio, president of the New York City chapter of the National Organization for Women, told the Washington Free Beacon that New York City women would suffer if police no longer respond to domestic violence incidents.

"Domestic violence cases are often the most high-lethality cases where police response is urgently needed," Ossorio said. "The idea of removing police protection is outrageous. It’s yet another example of his views of policing that are uninformed and dangerous."

Recommended

We Know Who Controlled the Biden Autopen...and This Scandal Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Pete Panuccio, a former NYC homicide detective, told the Free Beacon that a lack of police involvement in domestic violence situations would be "absolutely insane."

"Homicide rates will increase, women will be pulverized," he said. "Let’s face it, 99 percent of the injuries inflicted were usually by men on women. There will be no defense for at-risk people. I’ve been in this bad movie before."

Tags:

CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Know Who Controlled the Biden Autopen...and This Scandal Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom Had a Total Meltdown Over JD Vance's Disney Visit. The VP's Response Was Gold. Matt Vespa
The Echoes of Butler Will Change America Forever Kurt Schlichter
They Want to Burn It All Down Alan Joseph Bauer
Explosive Report Reveals Secret Service Knew About Threat Against Trump's Life—Why Didn’t They Act? Jeff Charles
The Boston Red Sox Are Feeling the Trump Effect Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Know Who Controlled the Biden Autopen...and This Scandal Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement