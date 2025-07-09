America's Largest Teachers Union Just Severed Ties With the Anti-Defamation League

The National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in America, voted to cut all ties with the Anti-Defamation League in a blatant display of their anti-Israel sentiment.

NEA has over 3 million members. The proposal was approved on Sunday to drop ADL as an education partner.

Reportedly, the NEA claimed that the ADF pushes the idea that any and all criticism of Israel constitutes "antisemitism" (via the New York Post):

“Allowing the ADL to determine what constitutes antisemitism would be like allowing the fossil-fuel industry to determine what constitutes climate change,” NEA delegate Stephen Siegel claimed at the group’s meeting over the weekend, according to the Mondoweiss outlet. Siegel is a special-education teacher at Oregon’s Reynolds School District, where he’s advocated for racial equity in education and pushed motions in the NEA to provide resources for schools and teachers who are targeted by “anti-CRT” groups, his Oregon EA bio states. CRT, or Critical Race Theory, asserts that racism is ingrained in US institutions including the courts. Siegel also previously backed an NEA motion to condemn the Biden administration for its support of the Israeli military’s operation in Gaza, according to WorkDay Magazine.

The nation's largest teachers union adopted a business item to "not use, endorse, or publicize any materials from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)," an organization founded to fight antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/9goitL4GLL — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2025

Dov Hikind, the founder of the American Against Antisemitism group and a former New York state assemblyman, told the New York Post that “We Jews are in freaking trouble” after the NEA cut ties with the ADF.

“The world is upside down. Should we be surprised that students are in the street supporting terrorism? It’s a tragedy,” Hikind added.