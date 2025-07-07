Pediatrician Fired Over This Vile Post About the Texas Floods

A pediatrician has been fired after she posted a comment on social media claiming that supporters of President Donald Trump who died in the Texas floods got “what they voted for.”

At least 70 people are dead, including many young children at a summer camp, and many others are unaccounted for.

Dr. Christina B. Propst wrote on Facebook, “May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry.”

“Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts,” she added.

The post went viral after it was screenshotted and shared by Libs of TikTok, which tagged the pediatrician’s employer.

According to the New York Post, Propst’s employer, Blue Fish Pediatrics, originally stated that she was suspended. They later shared that she was no longer employed.

“We want to be clear: we do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of their background or beliefs,” the original statement from the organization said.

“In moments of crisis, we believe in unity over division, healing over judgement, and humility over rhetoric. We are taking this matter seriously, reviewing it internally, and have placed the physician on administrative leave,” the statement added, without naming Propst specifically.

The follow-up statement from the organization confirmed that she was fired.

“As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics,” the company said.