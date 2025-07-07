The Latest Jeffrey Epstein Development Isn't Going to Sit Well With Some People
Top Trump Officials Smacked Down All the Anti-Reconciliation Nonsense on the Sunday Talk...
Wow. Politico's Take on the Texas Floods Was...Fair?
This Is How the DHS Responded to the Riots in Mexico City. It's...
Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Democrats After Police Officer Shot By Anti-ICE...
Active Shooter Killed After Trying to Ambush Border Patrol Agents
Quantico Breach Fallout: Marines Partner with ICE to Lock Down Bases
Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Deals Democrats a Blow for Redistricting Bid
DWS Claims Trump, Miller Trying to 'Bleach America' Through Deportation Operations
Alleged Memo on Epstein Case From DOJ, FBI Infuriates the Right
'An American Hero' Emerges During USCG Rescue Operations in Texas
VIP
The War of Words Between Trump, Musk Continues
German Chancellor Merz Insulted Javier Milei. He Needs to Apologize.
Rosie O'Donnell Blames Trump for Deadly Texas Floods
Tipsheet

Pediatrician Fired Over This Vile Post About the Texas Floods

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 07, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

A pediatrician has been fired after she posted a comment on social media claiming that supporters of President Donald Trump who died in the Texas floods got “what they voted for.”

Advertisement

At least 70 people are dead, including many young children at a summer camp, and many others are unaccounted for. 

Dr. Christina B. Propst wrote on Facebook, “May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry.”

“Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts,” she added.

The post went viral after it was screenshotted and shared by Libs of TikTok, which tagged the pediatrician’s employer.

According to the New York Post, Propst’s employer, Blue Fish Pediatrics, originally stated that she was suspended. They later shared that she was no longer employed. 

“We want to be clear: we do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of their background or beliefs,” the original statement from the organization said. 

Recommended

This Is How the DHS Responded to the Riots in Mexico City. It's Hilarious. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“In moments of crisis, we believe in unity over division, healing over judgement, and humility over rhetoric. We are taking this matter seriously, reviewing it internally, and have placed the physician on administrative leave,” the statement added, without naming Propst specifically. 

The follow-up statement from the organization confirmed that she was fired. 

“As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics,” the company said.

Tags:

WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is How the DHS Responded to the Riots in Mexico City. It's Hilarious. Matt Vespa
Hell Freezes Over As Congressional Republicans Don’t Blow It Kurt Schlichter
Active Shooter Killed After Trying to Ambush Border Patrol Agents Jeff Charles
Top Trump Officials Smacked Down All the Anti-Reconciliation Nonsense on the Sunday Talk Shows Matt Vespa
The Latest Jeffrey Epstein Development Isn't Going to Sit Well With Some People Matt Vespa
What’s Beautiful About the Big Beautiful Bill Arthur Schaper

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Is How the DHS Responded to the Riots in Mexico City. It's Hilarious. Matt Vespa
Advertisement