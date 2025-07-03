Ilhan Omar Flies Off the Handle About Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill

On Thursday, Minnesota “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) lost it after the House of Representatives passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a massive piece of legislation pushed by President Donald Trump and many Republicans.

House members voted for around 30 hours before the bill was passed, much to the dismay of Democrats like Omar who were trying to block its passage.

“After nearly 30 hours of voting on procedural votes, we finally voted on the big ugly disastrous cruel Republican bill,” Omar said in a video posted on X, claiming that this bill will cause America to decline.

Omar droned on, claiming that millions of people will no longer have health care and other resources. The Trump White House has stated many times that the bill would strip resources from illegal aliens who do not have legal status in the United States.

Shame. pic.twitter.com/i6WOW7KAFw — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 3, 2025

In a follow-up post, Omar claimed that the bill was “cruel” and “immoral.”

“[The bill] will be remembered as one of the most catastrophic bills passed in modern history,” she said.

“This bill is morally bankrupt and an attack on working people. For those reasons, I voted NO,” she added.

This bill is morally bankrupt and an attack on working people. pic.twitter.com/CjNlGv9xxb — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 3, 2025

The White House issued a statement after the passage of the historic bill.

“President Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill delivers on the commonsense agenda that nearly 80 million Americans voted for – the largest middle-class tax cut in history, permanent border security, massive military funding, and restoring fiscal sanity. The pro-growth policies within this historic legislation are going to fuel an economic boom like we’ve never seen before. President Trump looks forward to signing the One Big, Beautiful Bill into law to officially usher in the Golden Age of America,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.



