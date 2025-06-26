UN Atomic Energy Watchdog Chief Confirms Trump's Air Strikes Wrecked Iran's Nuclear Capabi...
Tipsheet

'Squad' Members React to Trump's Expletive-Laced Remarks About Iran, Israel

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 26, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Iran and Israel ahead of his departure for the NATO summit in The Hague. 

“These guys [have] got to calm down," Trump told reporters. 

“They [Iran] violated it but Israel violated it too,” Trump said. "Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before, the biggest load that we've seen. I’m not happy with Israel. When I say okay, now you have 12 hours, you don’t go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So, I’m not happy with them, I’m not happy with Iran either. But I’m really unhappy if Israel’s going out this morning." 

"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing,” Trump said. 

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), known as AOC, wrote on X, “And he doesn’t know what the F he’s doing either.”

Somalian-born Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) chimed in, as well. 

“No, Mr. President -- you don’t know what you’re doing. And while you're playing confused referee, Netanyahu is running circles around you with our tax dollars,” she claimed, adding, “Americans are watching this all unfold and realizing you’re in over your head and we’re paying for it in billions.”

As Leah covered, Trump said a ceasefire was in effect after he scolded both countries. 

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran,” he wrote on Truth Social. “All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

