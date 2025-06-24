Trump Heads to NATO With New Defense Spending Expectations
In Expletive-Laced Remarks, Trump Blasts Continued Fighting Between Israel, Iran

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 24, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted the ceasefire between Israel and Iran is “in effect" after blasting both sides for continued fighting. 

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran,” he wrote on Truth Social. “All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The post came shortly after the president expressed his frustration with the two parties.

"There was one rocket that I guess was fired overboard after the time limit and now Israel is going out. These guys [have] got to calm down," he told reporters before leaving for the NATO summit in The Hague.

“They [Iran] violated it but Israel violated it too,” Trump said. "Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before, the biggest load that we've seen. I’m not happy with Israel. When I say okay, now you have 12 hours, you don’t go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So, I’m not happy with them, I’m not happy with Iran either. But I’m really unhappy if Israel’s going out this morning." 

Trump added: "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing."

As Katie reported, Israel responded "with force" after Iran fired ballistic missiles at civilians shortly after Trump announced the ceasefire.

Trump's Truth Social update about Israel's military actions reportedly came after he spoke firmly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

"The president told Netanyahu what needed to happen to sustain the ceasefire," a source told Axios. "The prime minister understood the severity of the situation and the concerns President Trump expressed." 

While Israel reportedly felt some response was needed to Iran's ceasefire violation, "in the end, it was decided to significantly scale back the strike, cancel the attack on a large number of targets and strike only one radar system outside of Tehran," an Israeli official told the outlet. 

