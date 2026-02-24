Canadians Are Having a Rough Week

Iranian Students Torch Regime’s Symbols As Protests Erupt on Colleges
Iranian Students Torch Regime’s Symbols As Protests Erupt on Colleges
FedEx Wants a Refund for Trump's Tariffs – an International Court Will Decide
FedEx Wants a Refund for Trump's Tariffs – an International Court Will Decide
Watch Zohran Mamdani Fall Apart When Asked About Voter ID
Watch Zohran Mamdani Fall Apart When Asked About Voter ID
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said 'Hold My Beer'
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said...
Nancy Mace Demands Records That the Swamp Don't Want You To See
Nancy Mace Demands Records That the Swamp Don't Want You To See
Tom Tiffany Fires Back After Evers Says Wisconsin Would ‘Implode’ Without Illegal Immigrants
Tom Tiffany Fires Back After Evers Says Wisconsin Would ‘Implode’ Without Illegal Immigran...
Dana Bash Pulls No Punches in Her Interview With Gavin Newsom
Dana Bash Pulls No Punches in Her Interview With Gavin Newsom
NYT Op-Ed Admits What We've Known All Along: 'Gender Medicine' Was Never About the Science
NYT Op-Ed Admits What We've Known All Along: 'Gender Medicine' Was Never About...
Truth, Not Trash
Truth, Not Trash
VIP
Gun Rights Group Wants Explanation From Anti-Gunner Bloomberg Over Epstein Ties
Gun Rights Group Wants Explanation From Anti-Gunner Bloomberg Over Epstein Ties
VIP
West Virginia Bill Would Authorize Government to Sell Machine Guns to Citizens
West Virginia Bill Would Authorize Government to Sell Machine Guns to Citizens
Speaker Johnson Slams Democrats for Holding Five Counter-Events to Trump’s State of the Union Address
Speaker Johnson Slams Democrats for Holding Five Counter-Events to Trump’s State of the...
Dan Bongino on the Mexican Cartels: The Donroe Doctrine Is Not a Joke to President Trump
Dan Bongino on the Mexican Cartels: The Donroe Doctrine Is Not a Joke...
Steve Hilton Slams Newsom As a Costal Elite, Says He Is the 'Most Useless Governor in America'
Steve Hilton Slams Newsom As a Costal Elite, Says He Is the 'Most...
Tipsheet

Canadians Are Having a Rough Week

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 24, 2026 3:00 PM
Canadians Are Having a Rough Week
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

Canada is facing a tough week. Their men’s and women’s hockey teams both lost to the USA in overtime and didn't secure gold medals. Additionally, many Canadians are now stranded in Mexico following a violent attack by drug cartels. Their situation is worsened by media campaigns discouraging Canadians from visiting Florida, citing issues with ‘Trump, bad.’

Advertisement

Now, all hell broke loose in Puerto Vallerta after Mexican authorites killed a top cartel leader. The State Department urged Americans in Mexico to shelter in place (via NYT):

Shasta Townsend, a Canadian who helps foreigners relocate to the Mexican tourist magnet Puerto Vallarta, was driving into the city Sunday morning when she spotted a large column of smoke off in the distance.

Several cars along the road had flat tires — and it soon became clear why. As she looked on, she said, two men on a motorcycle pulled up and started scattering spikes on the road. 

“That was a little heart-racing,” Ms. Townsend said. 

Hours earlier, Mexican security forces had killed the most powerful cartel leader in the country. Now the cartel was wreaking revenge, blocking roadways and setting shops afire across Mexico. And some tourist towns like Puerto Vallarta, ordinarily spared Mexico’s drug violence, were also in the cross-hairs. 

The mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Ernesto Munguía, said the city was taking emergency measures to restore order, including restoring public transportation services. 

A day earlier, the U.S. government had advised stranded Americans to “shelter in place” in parts of the country. Cruise ships quickly recharted their courses, taking a pass on a popular tourist destination now plunged into chaos. 

But it was too late for some visitors. They were already in the thick of things. 

Among them was Mitchell Fain, an actor from Chicago. “It’s like, how are we going to get the hell out of here?” he said in an interview on Sunday evening.

Recommended

Watch Zohran Mamdani Fall Apart When Asked About Voter ID Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CANADA CARTELS FLORIDA MEXICO USA

A local caught Canadians stealing from convenience stores. Some returned the items, but they had to be shamed:

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Zohran Mamdani Fall Apart When Asked About Voter ID Jeff Charles
Dana Bash Pulls No Punches in Her Interview With Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Jessica Tarlov Rages As USA Men's Hockey Shuts Down Trump-Hating Liberals Townhall Video
Hawaii Residents Should Be Terrified to Find Out What Will Happen If These Bills Pass Jeff Charles
Did You Hear What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Kamala Harris and How Her Career Started? Dmitri Bolt
Dan Bongino on the Mexican Cartels: The Donroe Doctrine Is Not a Joke to President Trump Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch Zohran Mamdani Fall Apart When Asked About Voter ID Jeff Charles
Advertisement