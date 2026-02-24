Canadians Are Having a Rough Week

Canada is facing a tough week. Their men’s and women’s hockey teams both lost to the USA in overtime and didn't secure gold medals. Additionally, many Canadians are now stranded in Mexico following a violent attack by drug cartels. Their situation is worsened by media campaigns discouraging Canadians from visiting Florida, citing issues with ‘Trump, bad.’

Now, all hell broke loose in Puerto Vallerta after Mexican authorites killed a top cartel leader. The State Department urged Americans in Mexico to shelter in place (via NYT):

Shasta Townsend, a Canadian who helps foreigners relocate to the Mexican tourist magnet Puerto Vallarta, was driving into the city Sunday morning when she spotted a large column of smoke off in the distance. Several cars along the road had flat tires — and it soon became clear why. As she looked on, she said, two men on a motorcycle pulled up and started scattering spikes on the road. “That was a little heart-racing,” Ms. Townsend said. Hours earlier, Mexican security forces had killed the most powerful cartel leader in the country. Now the cartel was wreaking revenge, blocking roadways and setting shops afire across Mexico. And some tourist towns like Puerto Vallarta, ordinarily spared Mexico’s drug violence, were also in the cross-hairs. The mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Ernesto Munguía, said the city was taking emergency measures to restore order, including restoring public transportation services. A day earlier, the U.S. government had advised stranded Americans to “shelter in place” in parts of the country. Cruise ships quickly recharted their courses, taking a pass on a popular tourist destination now plunged into chaos. But it was too late for some visitors. They were already in the thick of things. Among them was Mitchell Fain, an actor from Chicago. “It’s like, how are we going to get the hell out of here?” he said in an interview on Sunday evening.

A local caught Canadians stealing from convenience stores. Some returned the items, but they had to be shamed:

CBC ran this mid December. Travel to the U.S. bad, travel to Mexico good.

Just listen to where these people are wanting to travel instead of their usual winter vacation in the U.S. because orange man bad.

You can bet they are heading back to the U.S. next winter. pic.twitter.com/M0mcqUfjKb — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) February 23, 2026

How it started : How it ended: pic.twitter.com/Th8vplIVJI — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) February 24, 2026

Welp. The boomer Elbozos have officially screwed every one of us on the world stage.



Congrats dipshits. https://t.co/Nzc76oUgSo — Kevin Pacitti 🇨🇦🇮🇹🇬🇧 (@kpac_15) February 24, 2026

Canada’s reputation is in the toilet. 🇨🇦 🚽 https://t.co/hGcf1TM57X — Clyde Do Something 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@ClydeDoSomethin) February 24, 2026

The same 55% of Canadians who voted that the USA was the largest threat to world peace



are the ones hiding in their hotel rooms, listening to automatic gunfire in Mexico right now.



Canadians are so clueless. — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) February 23, 2026

Crazy that to own Trump



Canadians went to Cuba and had to be rescued



and then



went to Mexico and had to be rescued. — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) February 23, 2026

Footage out of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico allegedly shows Canadians looting an Oxxo convenience store.



When one is confronted with his alleged theft, he responds by accusing the man of being American.



Do you think this behaviour is reflective of the "elbows up" ethos? pic.twitter.com/7S7Zc9eenr — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) February 24, 2026

My parents winter in Puerto Vallarta. Have for years.



They are currently barricaded in their condo, the military keeping rebels from entering their property.



They have food and power, and have taken in 2 women who were stranded.



The street below, usually buzzing with life,… — OveralledFolksKell (@BlueCollarKell) February 23, 2026

