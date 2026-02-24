Watch Zohran Mamdani Fall Apart When Asked About Voter ID

In yet another story showing why statism is ridiculous, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is under fire over a rule requiring emergency snow shovelers to show two forms of ID to help clear the roads amid a severe storm.

The rule is so absurd that even CNN’s Jake Tapper appeared to take Mamdani to task over it. During a recent broadcast, Tapper brought up criticisms coming from Republicans because Mamdani requires two forms of ID to shovel snow but is a vocal opponent of voter ID laws requiring voters to show one form of ID to vote in federal elections.

Mamdani fell apart like a sand castle in a tsunami when asked to respond to the criticism.

“Well, here in New York City, we follow the law, and it's federal law to require certain forms of identification in order for someone to actually be paid for this a job,” he said. “And so that's what we're asking for, two forms of identification. It's a long-standing city program. It's a long-standing city policy.”

WATCH:



CNN's Jake Tapper grills Zohran Mamdani on why it takes two forms of ID to get paid to shovel snow in New York City but no ID to vote.

Those applying for the snow shoveling program are required to show two original forms of ID, copies of those IDs, and a Social Security card to qualify, according to the Denver Gazette. Joshua Goodman, DSNY deputy commissioner of public affairs, told Fox News Digital that New York City “has a legal obligation under federal law to verify work authorization and maintain proper documentation before issuing payment.”

However, federal law does not necessarily require two forms of ID. It requires one form, along with other documentation proving citizenship. This is not the same as what the city is requiring.

Critics slammed Mamdani over the apparent hypocrisy, pointing out that he is upholding ID rules for necessary — and temporary — snow shoveling jobs while he and his party pretend that requiring ID to vote is somehow the return of Jim Crow.

Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon called Mamdani’s stance hypocritical.

Hypocrisy Alert: 🚨 NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is asking New Yorkers to help shovel snow, but you have to register.



Here's the catch:



Mamdani demands you show 2 forms of ID plus copies and a social security card!

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said if Mamdani “supports showing ID to shovel snow, Senate Democrats ought to support showing ID to vote.”

If Zohran Mamdani supports showing ID to shovel snow, Senate Democrats ought to support showing ID to vote.



Let’s pass the SAVE America Act by unanimous consent!!! https://t.co/TYHZNvg3pt — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) February 22, 2026

To be fair, the ID rule existed before Mamdani took office. But the fact that he still supports it while joining Democrats in pretending that Bull Connor is rising from the dead to prevent black people from voting shows what everyone already knows about Democrats: They rarely mean what they say.

