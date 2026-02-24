Nancy Mace Demands Records That the Swamp Don't Want You To See

Republicans Kick Off State of the Union Night With Roundtable Showcasing Conservative Governance Wins
Republicans Kick Off State of the Union Night With Roundtable Showcasing Conservative Gove...
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said 'Hold My Beer'
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said...
Jeanine Pirro Drops Prosecution Against Democratic Lawmakers for Video About Military
Jeanine Pirro Drops Prosecution Against Democratic Lawmakers for Video About Military
Iran's Supreme Leader Is Getting His Affairs in Order As US Prepares to Strike
Iran's Supreme Leader Is Getting His Affairs in Order As US Prepares to...
NYT Op-Ed Admits What We've Known All Along: 'Gender Medicine' Was Never About the Science
NYT Op-Ed Admits What We've Known All Along: 'Gender Medicine' Was Never About...
CNN Contributor Shows Our Media Has Nothing but Contempt for Angel Families
CNN Contributor Shows Our Media Has Nothing but Contempt for Angel Families
President Trump Honors Angel Families in Moving White House Remembrance Ceremony
President Trump Honors Angel Families in Moving White House Remembrance Ceremony
Savannah Guthrie Announces $1M Reward for Information That Leads to the Recovery of Her Mother
Savannah Guthrie Announces $1M Reward for Information That Leads to the Recovery of...
Truth, Not Trash
Truth, Not Trash
Ralston Delivers Gold With His Reid Biography
Ralston Delivers Gold With His Reid Biography
VIP
West Virginia Bill Would Authorize Government to Sell Machine Guns to Citizens
West Virginia Bill Would Authorize Government to Sell Machine Guns to Citizens
Government Subsidies Killed the EV Industry
Government Subsidies Killed the EV Industry
Steve Hilton Slams Newsom As a Costal Elite, Says He Is the 'Most Useless Governor in America'
Steve Hilton Slams Newsom As a Costal Elite, Says He Is the 'Most...
Did You Hear What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Kamala Harris and How Her Career Started?
Did You Hear What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Kamala Harris and...
Tipsheet

Nancy Mace Demands Records That the Swamp Don't Want You To See

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 24, 2026 1:00 PM
Nancy Mace Demands Records That the Swamp Don't Want You To See
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-01) introduced a new House resolution on Monday that would force the public release of congressional ethics records related to sexual harassment investigation into members of Congress.

Advertisement

This comes after recent allegations against Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23).

The measure instructs the House Ethics Committee to collect and preserve all documents, reports,conclusions, draft reports, recommendations and related investigative materials tied to alleged violations of clause 9 and clause 18 of House Rule XXIII, which covers anti-discrimination provisions and sexual conduct with staff.

If adopted, the resolution would direct the committee to release the records to the public within 60 days. Mace explained the reasoning for the resolution in a video posted on X. 

“The reason that no one is ever held accountable here in Congress for their transgressions is because both sides protect the other,” she said. “They want power over the people. And so nothing happens. You can sexually harass your employees on the Hill, and there is literally no accountability, no responsibility, no transparency.”

Recommended

Oh, Now the Feminists Are Trying to Ruin Team USA's Gold Medal Win Over Canada Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NANCY MACE REPUBLICAN PARTY

The lawmaker said “this stuff goes on all the time.”

This comes as Rep. Gonzales faces scrutiny over allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. The Texas Tribune reported on text message exchanges between Gonzales and the staffer, who recently took her own life. The staffer referenced an “affair with our boss” while she worked in the lawmaker’s office. Robert J. Barrera, her husband’s attorney suggested that the messages could support a sexual harassment claim under the Congressional Accountability Act.

Gonzales has denied any wrongdoing and claimed the accusations are politically motivated. He declared that he would not be “blackmailed.” Yet, Barrera claimed the lawmaker “was actively involved in the conduct that caused her to end up hurting herself, not only in manipulating her into an affair, but once the affair was discovered in the workplace.”

Advertisement

This issue isn’t new. Back in 2017, the Office of Compliance revealed that it had paid out more than $17 million in settlements over two decades for a range of cases involving sexual harassment and discrimination. But it did not break down the payouts by the type of misconduct.

The resolution is necessary. But it is about as likely to pass as I am to win a beauty pageant. There is no way lawmakers will approve a measure that could expose them – or their comrades in Congress to the public. But, if they do vote the measure down, we will know exactly where they stand on transparency and accountability.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Townhall’s coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Now the Feminists Are Trying to Ruin Team USA's Gold Medal Win Over Canada Matt Vespa
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said 'Hold My Beer' Jeff Charles
Did You Hear What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Kamala Harris and How Her Career Started? Dmitri Bolt
NYT Op-Ed Admits What We've Known All Along: 'Gender Medicine' Was Never About the Science Amy Curtis
CNN Contributor Shows Our Media Has Nothing but Contempt for Angel Families Amy Curtis
Hawaii Residents Should Be Terrified to Find Out What Will Happen If These Bills Pass Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh, Now the Feminists Are Trying to Ruin Team USA's Gold Medal Win Over Canada Matt Vespa
Advertisement