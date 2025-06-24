Here's Why Trump Lashed Out at ‘Sleazebag’ Journalists

On Monday, President Donald Trump lashed out at journalists who reported doubts about the extent of the destruction imposed at three Iranian nuclear facilities targeted by the US.

In remarks over the weekend, Trump asserted that the three facilities were completely destroyed. They are Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

That didn’t stop mainstream media outlets from questioning the amount of damage that was done. President Trump responded to these reports directly.

“The sites that we hit in Iran were totally destroyed, and everyone knows it. Only the Fake News would say anything different in order to try and demean, as much as possible — And even they say they were ‘pretty well destroyed!'” Trump posted on Truth Social

“It never ends with the sleazebags in the Media, and that’s why their Ratings are at an ALL TIME LOW — ZERO CREDIBILITY!” he added.

Before this, Trump had posted a Truth stating that “monumental damage” was done to all three nuclear sites.

“Obliteration is an accurate term!” he wrote. “Bullseye!!!”

On Monday, Iran retaliated by launching strikes against American forces in Qatar.

As a result, the State Department has issued shelter in place warning to all Americans in the country. Airspace in the region is restricted, as well.

Multiple interceptors seen leaving Qatar during the Iranian ballistic missile attack against U.S. Al Udeid Air Base. pic.twitter.com/z8QMsjE67W — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 23, 2025

On Truth Social, Trump promised that “any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater” than the bombings of the nuclear facilities.