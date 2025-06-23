Americans in This Country Have Been Ordered to Shelter in Place

The US Embassy in Qatar issued an emergency “shelter in place” alert on Monday for all Americans living there.

This came after President Trump confirmed on Saturday that the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

“Out of an abundance of caution we recommend American citizens shelter in place until further notice,” reads the U.S. Embassy alert, which was sent out on Monday.

Qatar: Out of an abundance of caution we recommend American citizens shelter in place until further notice.

Full alert: https://t.co/CXUNdVRZoW pic.twitter.com/CJtuTgPUXV — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) June 23, 2025

The State Department confirmed that “the conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East.”

“There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution,” the agency added.

That’s not all. A bulletin posted Sunday by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that the “ongoing Iran conflict is causing a heightened threat environment in the United States.”

The bulletin added that “low-level cyber attacks against US networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists are likely, and cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government may conduct attacks against US networks.”

It could get worse, DHS added: