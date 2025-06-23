Israel Responds to the EU's Human Rights Review

This week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the European Union (EU) after the bloc “reviewed” its ties to the country in the midst of its war with Hamas.

According to POLITICO, the Israeli government called the bloc’s decision to review its ties “outrageous and indecent” and said that it did not give Israel a fair chance to respond (via POLITICO):

The European Commission launched an investigation into whether Israel may have breached its human rights obligations under the association agreement after a majority of EU countries called for a review in light of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. A draft of the findings seen by POLITICO on Friday suggested Israel’s actions in Gaza may have violated the terms of the agreement, a wide-ranging pact that covers economic cooperation in key industries, political dialogue and trade.

In its submission, Israel outlined the “existential threat it faces from Iran and its proxies in Hamas,” POLITICO noted.

“In the midst of this grim reality, the European Union is considering a ‘review’ of its relationship with Israel. This is not a policy adjustment — it is a moral distortion,” Israel said in the document, dated June 18.

“Such an initiative is not only unjustified; it is outrageous and indecent," Israel said. "It reflects a blunt failure to distinguish between a democracy defending its citizens, and genocidal countries and organizations that target Israeli civilians and use their own as human shields. It demonstrates a blindness to the real threat: to Israel, to regional stability, and ultimately to Europe itself.”

Israel has been defending itself since Oct. 7 when Hamas terrorists infiltrated the country and massacred thousands.