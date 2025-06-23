Is This Why the Left Is Throwing a Tantrum Over Trump's Air Strikes...
Harris Has Her Eyes on the California Governor's Race

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 23, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is contemplating entering the California gubernatorial race. 

Harris has not made a final decision, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill. 

One source said that the possibility of entering the race has put “a glimmer in her eyes.”

“She has a lot of people in her ear telling her that it makes the most sense and she can do the most good,” said one source who spoke to Harris about a potential run. 

Another source reportedly “pushed back” on the notion that Harris would enter the race, they told The Hill:

Either way, the sources say Harris is sticking to a self-imposed end-of-summer deadline in deciding whether to wade into the already-crowded governor’s race, where the contest includes former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who was also a member of the Biden administration as secretary of Health and Human Services.

Earlier this month, Townhall covered how speculation was swirling that Harris may either run for California governor in 2028 or launch a third consecutive bid for the White House. Harris became the nominee last year after President Joe Biden said that he would not run for reelection. There was no primary election to select Harris.

POLITICO reported that many California residents have reacted with frustration and fatigue over the idea of Harris running for governor. Previous polls have shown that Harris was unpopular among voters in the state compared to other Democrats.

“We haven’t really heard from her [Harris] on California issues since Trump’s inauguration,” Madison Zimmerman, a state party delegate from rural Shasta County, told the outlet at the time.

