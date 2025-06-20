This Democrat Congressman's Take on ICE Is Something Else

Florida Democrat Rep. Maxwell Frost said in an interview this week that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is “trafficking” illegal aliens to other countries.

Advertisement

He made these inane remarks on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“There is no legal process for people,” Frost said, not clarifying that the “people” in question are in the United States unlawfully.

“We have ICE federal agents pulling up, terrorizing our communities, hopping out of unmarked vans, stealing and yes, kidnapping people, not giving them their day in court and yes, human trafficking them to other nations, other countries around the entire world,” he claimed.

In reality, ICE is rounding up illegal aliens in many “sanctuary” cities and deporting them back to their home countries.

Radical Democrat Rep. Maxwell Frost compares ICE agents deporting criminal illegal aliens to "human trafficking."



No, they are getting rid of ACTUAL human traffickers that Democrats let pour into this country with an autopen. pic.twitter.com/wWsmIubkbR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 20, 2025

Late last month, Stephen Miller, an aide to President Trump, confirmed that the administration would push immigration officers to triple their arrests in the coming weeks.

Then, the numbers came in. This month, several reports indicated that ICE arrests have now surpassed 100,000 under President Trump. He kept his campaign promise to strengthen border security and gut illegals from our communities.

Despite this, Democrats have worked tirelessly to undermine border security efforts. In fact, several Democrats flew to El Salvador to demand the release of an illegal alien who got deported from the United States. He had ties to a violent gang, as well.