State Department Implements New Tactic to Weed Out America Haters
NIH Ends Funding for Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research
VIP
It Looks Like We Had Another Incident of Left-Wing Domestic Terrorism in Nebraska
Watch Trump's Reaction When This Reporter Revealed Who She Worked for
Whoopi Goldberg Didn't Expect This Reaction After Downplaying Iran's Atrocities
Iran's Supreme Leader Might Be on Borrowed Time After Bombing That Israeli Hospital
Pro-Iran Protesters Call on Regime to 'Burn Tel Aviv to the Ground'
SCOTUS: No Constitutional Right to Abuse Children
'Wrong, Nancy': WH Hits Back at Pelosi's Claim About the Big Beautiful Bill
An Iranian Missile Hit Southern Israel's Largest Hospital. Here's How Netanyahu, Katz Resp...
VIP
Rollins Steps in After NJ City Approves Seizing Historic Family Farm by Eminent...
Here's How This Transgender Member of Congress Reacted to the SCOTUS Ruling About...
584 Days Later.....Israeli-American Held Hostage in Gaza Returns Home
Hochul: We're Actually Rolling Out Brand New Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegal Immigran...
Tipsheet

This US Military Branch Already Hit Its 2025 Recruiting Goal

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 19, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

This week, the secretary of the United States Navy announced that it met its recruiting goal for the fiscal year 2025. 

This came after reports surfaced throughout former President Joe Biden’s tenure that recruiting numbers were dropping. 

Advertisement

"I am proud to announce we've met our Fiscal Year 2025 recruiting goal, three months early. 40,600 future Sailors have signed up to serve in our U.S. Navy," Secretary John Phelan said in a video announcement this week. 

“This is a critical time in history. The world is more complex and more contested than it has been in decades. Our ability to respond starts with our greatest asset – our people. This milestone reflects more than numbers. It reflects the drive of our recruiters, innovation of our team, and the courage of thousands of Americans who stepped forward to serve,” he added.

“This recruiting milestone is only the beginning, because the challenges ahead are growing. We’re in a new era of warfare, where the battlefield extends from sea bed to space,” he continued. “To our newest sailors: welcome to the fleet. Thank you. Your courage makes it all possible.”

Recommended

Hochul: We're Actually Rolling Out Brand New Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegal Immigrants in New York Guy Benson
Advertisement

In fiscal year 2023, the Navy missed its active-duty recruiting goal by several thousand recruits. The goal was 37,700. The Navy only recruited 30,236.

Last year, a report from Navy Times described this as a “crisis.” This did not just impact the Navy. Every branch except the Marines saw recruiting numbers drop.

“I think we can absorb one year of missing mission,” Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander of Naval Surface Forces, said at the Surface Navy Association’s annual conference last year. “Two years — that’s going to be a problem, that’s going to have an effect.”

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hochul: We're Actually Rolling Out Brand New Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegal Immigrants in New York Guy Benson
Iran's Supreme Leader Might Be on Borrowed Time After Bombing That Israeli Hospital Jeff Charles
Watch Trump's Reaction When This Reporter Revealed Who She Worked for Matt Vespa
State Department Implements New Tactic to Weed Out America Haters Katie Pavlich
Just Wait Until Liberals Learn About Syllogisms Ann Coulter
Jerry Nadler Tries and Fails to Get Into ICE Facility, and It Gets Worse for Him From There Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hochul: We're Actually Rolling Out Brand New Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegal Immigrants in New York Guy Benson
Advertisement