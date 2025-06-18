Mike Lee Caves to Lib Media Pressure About His Minnesota Dem Shootings Posts
What a Deranged Anti-ICE Clown Screamed As She Tried to Block a Bus...
The Reactions to This NYC Mayoral Candidate Being Manhandled by ICE Is Hilarious
Ex-CNN Host's Comments About Farmers Is Right on Cue
The Left's No Kings Narrative Just Imploded. Hint: It Has to Do With...
Trump Slaps Down Reporter for Asking the Dumbest Question Ever About Iran
VIP
Americans Overwhelmingly Agree About Iran
Iran Reached Out for Peace Talks. Here's What Trump Told Them.
Rollins Issues Another Blow to 'DEI Propaganda' at USDA
Iran Warns US About Direct Involvement
VIP
The MAHA Movement Just Scored Some Major Wins
The White House Will Look a Bit Different Now Thanks to a 'Gift'...
California Senator Alejandro Padilla, Performance Artist
Trump Takes a Swipe at Macron After G7 Summit
Tipsheet

This Supreme Court Ruling Will Have Progressives Fuming

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 18, 2025 10:48 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a ruling upholding Tennessee’s ban on “gender-affirming care” for minors suffering from gender dysphoria.

The ruling solidifies laws that shield children from being subjected to questionable medical treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and surgery.

Advertisement

In a 6-3 decision, the Court ruled that Tennessee’s law does not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment because it does not classify based on sex or gender identity. It concluded that the state has a legitimate interest in protecting children from the adverse impact of these treatments.

The Court found that the restrictions were based on age and the specific medical purpose of the treatment — not sex or gender identity. The majority opinion, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, noted that the law “does not classify on any bases that warrant heightened review” and “incorporates two classifications: one based on age…and another based onmedical use.”

The plaintiffs had argued that referring to sex in a statute automatically warrants scrutiny under the Equal Protection Act. The Court rejected this assertion, noting that “This Court has never suggested that mere reference to sex is sufficient to trigger heightened scrutiny.” 

Recommended

What a Deranged Anti-ICE Clown Screamed As She Tried to Block a Bus Full of Illegals Was Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Roberts further explained that “some medical treatments and procedures are uniquely bound up in sex.” He cited the FDA’s guidance that “[r]esearch has shown that biological differences between men and women…may contribute to variations seen in the safety and efficacy of drugs.” Since Tennessee’s law applies equally to all children regardless of their sex, this is not a case of discrimination.

Roberts also reasoned that while trans-identified individuals are the only ones who seek “gender-affirming” treatments, the law targets the diagnosis, not the identity itself. “Although only transgender individuals seek treatment for gender dysphoria, gender identity disorder, and gender incongruence—just as only biological women can become pregnant—there is a ‘lack of identity’ between transgender status and the excluded medical diagnoses,” Roberts wrote.

This ruling is a win for those concerned about the impact of “gender-affirming care” on children. Progressives have continually pushed for foisting these treatments on children. In many cases, medical and mental health professionals have scared parents into allowing their kids to undergo these treatments, falsely telling them that they might lose their child to suicide if they refrain.

Advertisement

Folks on the hard left insist puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and surgeries are proven to be beneficial for youth. However, over recent years, several studies conducted in European nations have cast doubt on whether these treatments are not causing harm. Countries like the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, and several others have backed away from the “gender-affirming” model and are transitioning to alternative methods for treating children experiencing gender dysphoria.

Tags: HEALTHCARE SUPREME COURT TENNESSEE TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What a Deranged Anti-ICE Clown Screamed As She Tried to Block a Bus Full of Illegals Was Totally Insane Matt Vespa
The Left's No Kings Narrative Just Imploded. Hint: It Has to Do With Obama Matt Vespa
Trump Slaps Down Reporter for Asking the Dumbest Question Ever About Iran Jeff Charles
Rollins Issues Another Blow to 'DEI Propaganda' at USDA Leah Barkoukis
The Reactions to This NYC Mayoral Candidate Being Manhandled by ICE Is Hilarious Matt Vespa
Ex-CNN Host's Comments About Farmers Is Right on Cue Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What a Deranged Anti-ICE Clown Screamed As She Tried to Block a Bus Full of Illegals Was Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Advertisement