Tipsheet

Trump Takes a Swipe at Macron After G7 Summit

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 18, 2025 9:00 AM
Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP

After the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, President Donald Trump slammed French President Emmanuel Macron, stating that he is “publicity seeking” and “always gets it wrong.”

Trump posted the remarks on Truth Social.

“Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a 'cease fire' between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!” Trump wrote. 

Macron said to reporters that Trump was departing the conference to negotiate a ceasefire. 

“U.S. assured they will find a ceasefire and since they can pressure Israel, things may change,” Macron reportedly said. 

Earlier this week, Trump announced that he planned to leave the G7 summit early. This occurred as a result of tensions rising between Israel and Iran.

On X, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote: “President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”

Trump took to TruthSocial on Monday to say that “Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life.”

“Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!” he continued, adding that “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

