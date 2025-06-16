Newsflash: Trump Has Been Crystal Clear About Iran
Tipsheet

Another State Activated the National Guard Ahead of Anti-Trump Protests

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 16, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Thursday, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe (R) declared a state of emergency and activated the state’s National Guard ahead of left-wing protests planned across the state. 

Kehoe pointed out that the “civil unrest” across the country was another reason for activating the National Guard. 

"We respect, and will defend, the right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate violence or lawlessness in our state," Kehoe said in a statement. "While other states may wait for chaos to ensue, the State of Missouri is taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting our citizens and communities.”

Of course, the left-wing ACLU claimed that “Kehoe's decision to activate Missouri's National Guard serves as an unnecessary provocation to thwart public dissent.”

Over the weekend, so-called “No Kings” protests took place across the country to protest President Donald Trump. 

In many cases, these protests coincided with the military parade that took place in Washington, D.C. Many left-wing news outlets and activists claimed that the parade was for Trump’s birthday. It was actually a parade to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the US Army. 

GOP Senator Shuts Down a CBS News Host's Talking Points on LA Riots in Less Than 90 Seconds Matt Vespa
Previously, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri National Guard and Missouri Department of Public Safety established a Unified Command to monitor these kinds of events across the state to prepare law enforcement accordingly.

This came after violent anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests broke out in Los Angeles earlier this month. As a result, President Donald Trump called in Marines and the National Guard to disperse the crowds.

Of course, left-wing politicians like LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom opposed Trump’s decision to restore law and order in the Golden State.

Additionally, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he was deploying the Texas National Guard proactively to ensure that there would be no anti-ICE riots in the state. 

