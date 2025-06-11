This Governor Is Proactively Deploying National Guard Soldiers to Several Parts of His State

This week, violent anti-ICE protests have broken out all over Los Angeles, California. In response, President Donald Trump has deployed Marines and the National Guard to disperse the protesters.

Advertisement

Predictably, the protesters have destroyed businesses, vehicles, and other personal property, as well as assaulted law enforcement. Yesterday, reports broke that a body was found on a sidewalk near looted businesses.

This week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asserted that he was deploying the Texas National Guard proactively to ensure that there would be no anti-ICE riots in the state.

This came as there were reports of possible planned protests across the Lone Star State.

Abbott’s office confirmed the deployment in a statement to ABC News, stating that Guardsmen were ready to "uphold law and order across our state."

"Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles," Abbott's office said in the statement. "Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly held accountable to the full extent of the law."

Abbott followed up with another statement.

"Peaceful protest is legal," Abbott said on Tuesday. "Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest."

Abbott added that the Texas National Guard would "use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order."