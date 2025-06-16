GOP Senator Shuts Down a CBS News Host's Talking Points on LA Riots...
The Full Kill List of MN Dem Shooter Suspect Has Been Revealed. It's...
We Have More Details About the Salt Lake City 'No Kings' Protest Shooter....
So, the MN Dem Shooting Suspect Never Worked for a Private Security Firm?
We Voted to Deport Every Single One of Them
VIP
There’s a Special Place in Hell for Nancy Pelosi
Trump Just Keeps Winning On Inflation
Democrats' Chickens Coming to Roost
Did You Catch What Was Funny About Canadians Holding Their Own 'No Kings'...
VIP
A Scary Question Has Emerged for Americans After Israel's Attack on Iran
Fire in the Sky
The Trump Years: Golden Escalator to Golden Age
Ending the Deep State’s Inversion Matrix Is the Key to America’s Future
The Constitution Is Louder Than Schumer’s Fear Mongering
Tipsheet

Democrat Senator Suggests That the Motivation Behind the Minnesota Shooter Was Abortion

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 16, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) said in an interview this week that the motivation behind the assassination of former Minnesota state Speaker Melissa Hortman (D) and her husband was political with a “through line with abortion.”

Advertisement

As Townhall covered, two Minnesota state legislators were targeted in shootings in their homes late last week. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife survived. Hortman and her husband were murdered.

In the interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Klobuchar claimed that suspect Vance Boelter, 57, had a list of targets. This included “prominent pro-choice individuals in Minnesota,” an official who has seen the list confirmed to The Hill

“It was politically motivated, and there clearly was some through line with abortion because of the groups that were on the list, and other things that I’ve heard were in this manifesto. So that was one of his motivations,” Klobuchar said.

However, hours before being killed, Hortman was caught on video breaking down in tears after she sided with Republicans on cutting funding for illegal aliens. 

Recommended

The Full Kill List of MN Dem Shooter Suspect Has Been Revealed. It's Bizarre. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“I stepped up and I got the job done for the people of Minnesota," she said through tears.

She was the only Democrat who voted with Republicans on the issue.

Tags: CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Full Kill List of MN Dem Shooter Suspect Has Been Revealed. It's Bizarre. Matt Vespa
GOP Senator Shuts Down a CBS News Host's Talking Points on LA Riots in Less Than 90 Seconds Matt Vespa
We Voted to Deport Every Single One of Them Kurt Schlichter
We Have More Details About the Salt Lake City 'No Kings' Protest Shooter. It's a Little Odd. Matt Vespa
So, the MN Dem Shooting Suspect Never Worked for a Private Security Firm? Matt Vespa
Democrats' Chickens Coming to Roost William Marshall

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Full Kill List of MN Dem Shooter Suspect Has Been Revealed. It's Bizarre. Matt Vespa
Advertisement