Democrat Senator Suggests That the Motivation Behind the Minnesota Shooter Was Abortion

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) said in an interview this week that the motivation behind the assassination of former Minnesota state Speaker Melissa Hortman (D) and her husband was political with a “through line with abortion.”

As Townhall covered, two Minnesota state legislators were targeted in shootings in their homes late last week. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife survived. Hortman and her husband were murdered.

In the interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Klobuchar claimed that suspect Vance Boelter, 57, had a list of targets. This included “prominent pro-choice individuals in Minnesota,” an official who has seen the list confirmed to The Hill.

“It was politically motivated, and there clearly was some through line with abortion because of the groups that were on the list, and other things that I’ve heard were in this manifesto. So that was one of his motivations,” Klobuchar said.

However, hours before being killed, Hortman was caught on video breaking down in tears after she sided with Republicans on cutting funding for illegal aliens.

“I stepped up and I got the job done for the people of Minnesota," she said through tears.

She was the only Democrat who voted with Republicans on the issue.