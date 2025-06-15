Flashback: This Governor Called in the National Guard to Deal With Illegal Aliens

Over the past week, left-wing activists have lost it over the fact that President Donald Trump called in the Marines and the National Guard to disperse the violent anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles.

As White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted, over 300 illegal aliens have been arrested in LA since the violent anti-ICE riots began on June 6. Over 100 of these illegal alien criminals had a rap sheet.

While Trump and his administration continue to receive backlash for bringing in troops to handle the rioters and illegal aliens, it appears Democrats have forgotten that another leader called in the National Guard to deal with illegal aliens in recent years. When this occurred, there was no outrage.

A report from the New York Post published in September of 2022 claims that then-Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) activated the National Guard to deal with the “humanitarian crisis” that occurred when 50 illegal aliens were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Well well well pic.twitter.com/uKsDCMuH4y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 11, 2025

The residents of Martha’s Vineyard flew off the handle about this. In a short amount of time, the illegal aliens were sent to Cape Cod.

The National Guard’s work supplemented efforts underway by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

“Our Administration has been working across state government to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need going forward, and Joint Base Cape Cod is well equipped to serve these needs,” the governor said at the time, adding that the state emergency agency “is coordinating efforts among state and local officials to ensure access to food, shelter and essential services for these men, women and children.”

Baker added that it was necessary to send the illegals to Cape Cod because “the island communities are not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation, and state officials developed a plan to deliver a comprehensive humanitarian response.”

