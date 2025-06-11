About That US Army Soldier Who Was Caught Defecting to Pro-Riot Leftists...
Tipsheet

Karoline Leavitt Torches Reporter Who Asks If President Trump Supports the First Amendment

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 11, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Speaking to reporters from the White House on Wednesday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt fired off on a reporter who asked if President Trump supports the First Amendment. 

The question surrounded the topic of the upcoming military parade that will take place in Washington, D.C. this weekend. 

“If there were peaceful protests on Saturday for the military parade, President Trump would allow that?” the reporter asked.

"Of course the President supports peaceful protests, what a stupid question."

This writer happened to be in the press room at the time and heard audible gasps at Leavitt’s fiery retort to the left-wing reporter’s question. 

In the briefing, Leavitt highlighted that over 300 illegal aliens have been arrested in Los Angeles, California since the violent anti-ICE riots began on June 6. Over 150 of these illegal alien criminals had a rap sheet. 

Additionally, Leavitt spoke on the fact that Elon Musk, who used to spearhead Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This morning, Musk apologized for his incessant posts last week trashing the president. 

This morning, Trump said he appreciated Musk apologizing. Leavitt confirmed that no efforts have been made to renew his role in Trump’s administration.

