A Minnesota State Rep. Just Announced That She Is in the United States Illegally

A state representative in Minnesota announced on the House floor on Monday that she is living in the United States illegally.
"I am illegal in this country. My parents are illegal here in this country," State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, a Democrat, said.
🚨WTF: Democrat State Representative in Minnesota just admitted that heir family LIED on documents — Thus making her and her family illegal aliens!— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025
“I am illegal in this country.” pic.twitter.com/EPpsP31mh9
Many conservative influencers called on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to investigate Vang Her.
If Rep. Kaohly Vang Her is truly an illegal alien and not just virtue signaling then she broke the law running for office and that’s significant because Minnesota’s state house is split in terms of power. If she loses her seat, Republicans gain an advantage. ICE must investigate! https://t.co/okvf3F4l4W— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 9, 2025
Minnesota State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her just admitted to being an illegal immigrant while speaking on the House Floor.— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 9, 2025
ICE, do your thing!
pic.twitter.com/eU8KnBOpQw
Recommended
🚨 BREAKING: A Minnesota State Representative just admitted to being an illegal immigrant on the MN House Floor just now.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 9, 2025
Now that’s bold. @ICEgov pic.twitter.com/pD1fC8m6Nq
🚨 WTF? Minnesota state representative says she is an ILLEGAL ALIEN.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 9, 2025
"I am illegal in this country."
Hey @ICEGov, RIGHT HERE!pic.twitter.com/WBHoOIiSq8
Vang Her’s track record shows that she has worked to advance policies that protect illegal aliens. A 2021 report from the Minnesota Reformer claims that Vang Her came to the United States as a refugee from Laos and grew up in poverty.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member