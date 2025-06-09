The LA Riots Just Made the Case for Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
Tipsheet

A Minnesota State Rep. Just Announced That She Is in the United States Illegally

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 09, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

A state representative in Minnesota announced on the House floor on Monday that she is living in the United States illegally.

"I am illegal in this country. My parents are illegal here in this country," State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, a Democrat, said.

Many conservative influencers called on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to investigate Vang Her. 

Vang Her’s track record shows that she has worked to advance policies that protect illegal aliens. A 2021 report from the Minnesota Reformer claims that Vang Her came to the United States as a refugee from Laos and grew up in poverty.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

