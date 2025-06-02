After Horrendous Attack, Miller Vows Total Reversal of ‘Suicidal’ Migration
Tipsheet

Greta Thunberg Is Headed to Gaza

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 02, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Left-wing climate activist Greta Thunberg is sailing to Gaza aimed at breaking Israel’s naval blockade. 

Thunberg and 11 other left-wing activists set sail on Sunday afternoon on a boat operated by Freedom Flotilla Coalition. They departed from the port of Catania in southern Italy. 

Reportedly, the group plans to reach the Gaza strip on the “Madleen” and bring aid. 

“The moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity. And no matter how dangerous this mission is, it’s not even near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the live-streamed genocide,” Thunberg claimed in a press conference before she sailed away.

In a video filmed on the boat, Thunberg claimed that Israel bombed it before they set sail.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R ) reacted to the news, writing on X, “Hope Greta and her friends can swim!”

Reportedly, the journey should take seven days, should they reach their destination. It is plausible that they will be stopped. 

Thunberg previously gained notoriety through climate change activism. It appears that she’s shifted her focus to be an ardent supporter of the so-called “Free Palestine” movement. 

The blockade stems from the Israel-Hamas war, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists used motorcycles, pickup trucks, and paragliders to enter Israel and begin butchering hundreds of Israelis. Many more were taken as hostages. 

Since then, left-wing activists like Thunberg have voiced their support for “Palestine” over Israel.

