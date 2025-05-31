Trump Was Asked About Pardoning Diddy. Here's How He Responded.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump did not rule out pardoning Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently on trail in Manhattan for sex trafficking and other crimes.

Trump made the remarks during his send-off press conference for Tesla founder Elon Musk, who worked with Trump over the past few months in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Nobody’s asked. But I know people are thinking about it. I know they’re thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking,” Trump said during the Oval Office press conference, referring to Combs.

“First of all, I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage,” Trump added.

The president clarified that he hasn’t seen or spoken to Combs in a long time.

“I haven’t seen him, I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics… that relationship busted up, from what I read. I don’t know — he didn’t tell me that, but I’d read some little bit nasty statements in the paper all the sudden,” Trump asserted. “It’s different. You become a much different person when you run for politics and you do what’s right. I could do other things and I’m sure he’d like me…but it wouldn’t be as good for our country.”

“I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me,” he concluded.