Did You Catch This MIT Graduation Speech Bashing Israel?

This week, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s class president used her graduation speech to attack Israel.

The student, Megha Vemuri, shared that last spring, the undergraduate student body voted “overwhelmingly” to cut ties with “the genocidal Israeli military.”

“You faced threats, intimidation, and suppression coming from all directions, especially your own university officials,” she said. “But, you prevailed because the MIT community that I know would never tolerate a genocide.”

“We are watching Israel try to wipe Palestine off the face of the earth and it is a shame that MIT is a part of it. The Israeli occupation forces are the only foreign military that MIT has research ties with. This means that Israel’s assault on the Palestinian people is not only aided and abetted by our country, but our school,” she said.

Students in the audience cheered in support of Vemuri’s remarks.

“We will carry with us the stamp of the MIT name, the same name that is directly complicit in the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people. And so, we carry with us the obligation to do everything we can to stop it,” she concluded.

Then President Sally Kornbluth spoke immediately after and oh boy was that awkward. pic.twitter.com/PjsBNEQxmy — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) May 29, 2025

Conservative podcast host Megyn Kelly described Vemuri as “rude” for utilizing her time at the commencement to make a political statement.