Activist Judge Forcing the Return of a Deported Guatemalan Illegal Alien to the US

The Trump administration is working to return a Guatemalan man to the United States who was deported to Mexico.

This was revealed in a court filing by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday. The Guatemalan national was listed only as O.C.G.

Advertisement

According to several reports, O.C.G had experienced violence in Mexico and was afraid to go there. Immigration authorities made contact with his legal team to make arrangements to bring him back to the states on a charter flight (via the New York Times):

In 2024, when passing through Mexico on his way to the U.S. border, O.C.G. was kidnapped and raped by a group of men who released him only after his sister sent them money, he has said.

This was laid out in a two-page filing in the case before Judge Brian E. Murphy of the Federal District Court in Massachusetts.

“This federal activist judge is ordering us to bring him back, so he can have an opportunity to prove why he should be granted asylum to a country that he has had no past connection to,” Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement referring to Judge Murphy.

“America’s asylum system was never intended to be used as a de facto amnesty program or a catchall, get-out-of-deportation-free card,” McLaughlin added.

Earlier this year, an illegal alien named Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador, his home country, from Maryland. Since then, the left-wing media and activists have implored the Trump administration to bring him back to the states, despite the fact that he has ties to violent gangs.

As Townhall covered, Attorney General Pam Bondi asserted that they would not made efforts to bring Garcia back.