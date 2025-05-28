Liz Warren Named As the Person Who Really Controlled the Biden Autopen
The Justice Department Just Launched an Investigation Into One of California's Sickest Pol...
Trump Confirms He Stopped a Major Military Strike —Here’s What We Know
Democrats Should Shut the Hell Up About Trump's Pardons
WINNING: DOGE Just Scored a Tremendous Victory in Federal Court
Inside the Closed-Door Meeting That Has ICE Officials Fearing for Their Jobs
Judge Jeanine Pirro Sworn in, Vows to Make DC Safe Again
Former DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison Sure Looks to Be in Disarray Over Biden
Homan Makes Fun of AOC Over Her Warning of ‘Consequences’
Dylan Mulvaney Landed Another Brand Deal Making a Mockery of Women
Former CDC Director Believes Vaccine Makers Should Be Sued
Will the Biden Decline Scandal Hurt Democrats with Voters?
Why Shareholders Are Calling on Major Federal Contractor to Reverse Destructive DEI Course
VIP
One Country Will Fine Airline Passengers Who Display These Impatient Behaviors Upon Landin...
Tipsheet

One Military Branch Just Banned All Testing on Dogs and Cats

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 28, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This week, Secretary of the US Navy John Phelan terminated all the department’s testing on cats and dogs. 

This came after a lengthy campaign from the White Coat Waste Project (WCW) with help from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 

Advertisement

“Today it gives me great pleasure to terminate all Department of the Navy’s testing on cats and dogs, saving taxpayer dollars and ending these inhumane studies. This is long overdue. In addition to this termination, I’m directing the surgeon general of the Navy to conduct a comprehensive review of all medical research programs to ensure they align with ethical guidelines, scientific necessity, and our core values of integrity and readiness,” Phelan said in a video posted to X as he signed the policy. 

This move came shortly after the National Institute of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya announced that the agency shuttered its in-house beagle laboratories. Over the course of 40 years, thousands of beagles were murdered in the labs for experiments, as Townhall covered.

Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it planned to phase out animal testing in drug development. The agency specified that they planned to replace animal testing in the development of monoclonal antibody therapies and other drugs with "human-relevant methods,” as Townhall also covered.

Recommended

Liz Warren Named As the Person Who Really Controlled the Biden Autopen Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“We’re thrilled that 10 days after the Trump DOD canceled a $10 million Navy contract for cruel cat tests exposed by White Coat Waste, the U.S. Navy is now banning all wasteful experiments on dogs and cats following our investigations and campaign," Anthony Bellotti, the President and Founder of WCW said in a statement.

"Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay for pet abuse in Navy-funded labs, and now, thanks to a White Coat Waste campaign, including powerful advocacy from Elon Musk, Laura Loomer, Rep. Nancy Mace, military veterans, and others, they won’t have to," he added. "We applaud Secretary Phelan, Secretary Hegseth, and President Trump for first slashing the US government’s largest dog lab and now sending the Pentagon's cat and dog abuse to the litterbox of history.  Defunding dog and cat labs has been our top priority for Trump 47."

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liz Warren Named As the Person Who Really Controlled the Biden Autopen Matt Vespa
WINNING: DOGE Just Scored a Tremendous Victory in Federal Court Jeff Charles
Trump Confirms He Stopped a Major Military Strike —Here’s What We Know Jeff Charles
Dylan Mulvaney Landed Another Brand Deal Making a Mockery of Women Madeline Leesman
You Won’t Believe Who Marco Rubio Just Banned From Entering America Jeff Charles
President Trump's War Against Harvard Is Working Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Liz Warren Named As the Person Who Really Controlled the Biden Autopen Matt Vespa
Advertisement