READ IT: Trump's Presidential Message for Holy Week
'The Trump Effect': Major AI Company Announces New Factories in the U.S.
The Man Putting Illegal Aliens in Prison Visits the White House
Sen. Lieawatha Demands Investigation Into Trump Administration – Wait Until You Hear Why
J6 Prosecutors Demand Investigation Into Trump's Pick for US Attorney
Trump Just Napalmed 'Wacky Crook' Who Tried to Weaponize the Justice System Against...
Trump Goes Off on 'Crooked' Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky Over Ukraine War
VIP
People Screaming About Real IDs to Fly Need to Take Issue With This,...
Here's Why Maine's Governor Threw a Hissy Fit Over Donald Trump
Mike Rogers Came Close to Winning a U.S. Senate Seat Last Year. Can...
VIP
Taylor Lorenz's Remarks About Luigi Mangione's Supporters Are Something Else
Kamala Harris Is Still Thinking About Her Political Future
How Are Biden-to-Trump Swing Voters in Crucial Pennsylvania Feeling About Trump's Presiden...
A New York ISIS Recruiter Was Sentenced
Tipsheet

Trump’s FDA Plans to Roll Back Animal Testing

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 14, 2025 11:00 AM
ROBERT F. BUKATY

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to phase out animal testing in drug development. 

The agency announced the plans on Thursday, specifying that they plan to replace animal testing in the development of monoclonal antibody therapies and other drugs with "human-relevant methods.”

Advertisement

According to the FDA, this will improve drug safety and accelerate the evaluation process, while reducing animal experimentation, lowering research and development costs, which lowers drug prices.

“For too long, drug manufacturers have performed additional animal testing of drugs that have data in broad human use internationally. This initiative marks a paradigm shift in drug evaluation and holds promise to accelerate cures and meaningful treatments for Americans while reducing animal use,” said FDA Commissioner Martin Makary in a statement.

The left-wing organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) praised Trump’s decision. 

Recommended

Trump Just Napalmed 'Wacky Crook' Who Tried to Weaponize the Justice System Against Him Jeff Charles
Advertisement

"PETA applauds the FDA’s decision to stop harming animals and adopt human-relevant testing strategies for evaluating antibody therapies," Kathy Guillermo, PETA senior vice president, said in a statement to Fox News.

"It’s a significant step towards meeting the agency’s commitment to replace the use of animals – which PETA has worked hard to promote. All animal use, including failed vaccine and other testing on monkeys at the federally-funded primate centers, must end, and we are calling on the FDA to further embrace 21st-century science," she continued. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Napalmed 'Wacky Crook' Who Tried to Weaponize the Justice System Against Him Jeff Charles
The Pentagon Must Go on the Offensive to Defeat Politicized Officers Kurt Schlichter
The Trump Administration Just Shut Down a Judge Regarding the Deported Illegal Alien Case Matt Vespa
Trump Goes Off on 'Crooked' Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky Over Ukraine War Jeff Charles
Sen. Lieawatha Demands Investigation Into Trump Administration – Wait Until You Hear Why Jeff Charles
How Are Biden-to-Trump Swing Voters in Crucial Pennsylvania Feeling About Trump's Presidency? Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Just Napalmed 'Wacky Crook' Who Tried to Weaponize the Justice System Against Him Jeff Charles
Advertisement