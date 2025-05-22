Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Were Murdered Last Night. Here’s How Ilhan Omar Reacted.

On Wednesday night, two members of the Israeli embassy staff were murdered in Washington, D.C. outside an event at the Capitol Jewish Museum.

The two staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were about to be engaged, as Leah reported. The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, yelled “Free Palestine” after the apparent terrorist attack.

Advertisement

We are shocked and horrified this morning by the news of the brutal terrorist attack that claimed the lives of two of our Embassy staff members in Washington — Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim.

May their memory be a blessing.



We embrace the grieving families during this… pic.twitter.com/14f2AMvGIF — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 22, 2025

Left-wing, pro-Palestine “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was asked about this tragedy on Thursday.

Her response? No response.

“Congresswoman Omar, can I get your reaction to the shooting that happened in DC last night?” Omar was asked on video.

“I’m going to go for now,” she answered, not even looking at the camera. She did not offer condolences for the families of the victims.

🚨Ilhan Omar just refused to offer ANY condolences for the two Israelis murdered in DC last night. pic.twitter.com/dvhQePMzXZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 22, 2025

Predictably, backlash started rolling in. And, that’s when Omar decided to take to social media to issue a statement.

“I am appalled by the deadly shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum last night,” Omar wrote. “Holding the victims, their families, and loved ones in my thoughts and prayers. Violence should have no place in our country.”

I am appalled by the deadly shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum last night.



Holding the victims, their families, and loved ones in my thoughts and prayers.



Violence should have no place in our country. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 22, 2025

Editor’s Note: To celebrate the passage of the tremendous One Big, Beautiful Bill, we’re offering a fire sale on VIP memberships!



Join us in the fight against the radical left today and support our reporting as President Trump continues to usher in the Golden Age of America. Use promo code POTUS47 at checkout to get 74% off!