Vermont Governor Pledges to Veto Gun Control Measure
West Hollywood Looking to Jump on Gun Insurance Mandate Train
DHS Terminates Harvard's Student Visa Program. The University Responds.
Ramaphosa Probably Should Have Double Checked His Guest's Story Before Bringing Him to...
Chairman Comer Continues His Investigation Into Biden’s Decline
Speaker Johnson Gets the Job Done on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
Tipsheet

Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Were Murdered Last Night. Here's How Ilhan Omar Reacted.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 22, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

On Wednesday night, two members of the Israeli embassy staff were murdered in Washington, D.C. outside an event at the Capitol Jewish Museum. 

The two staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were about to be engaged, as Leah reported. The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, yelled “Free Palestine” after the apparent terrorist attack.

Left-wing, pro-Palestine “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was asked about this tragedy on Thursday. 

Her response? No response.

“Congresswoman Omar, can I get your reaction to the shooting that happened in DC last night?” Omar was asked on video. 

“I’m going to go for now,” she answered, not even looking at the camera. She did not offer condolences for the families of the victims.

Predictably, backlash started rolling in. And, that’s when Omar decided to take to social media to issue a statement. 

“I am appalled by the deadly shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum last night,” Omar wrote. “Holding the victims, their families, and loved ones in my thoughts and prayers. Violence should have no place in our country.”

