Israeli Embassy Staffers Murdered in DC Were About to Be Engaged

The two members of the Israeli embassy staff that were assassinated Wednesday night outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum were identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said the two were attending an American Jewish Committee conference and were targeted in a “horrific terrorist attack.”

"This is the direct result of toxic anti-Semitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world that has been going on since the October 7th massacre," Sa'ar said. "I have been worried for the past few months that something like this would happen. And it did."

As Matt reported Wednesday, the suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, yelled “Free Palestine.” He also attempted to enter the building but was stopped by security.

At a press conference, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said Lischinsky and Milgrim “were about to be engaged.”

"The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing next week in Jerusalem,” Leiter said.

Commenting on the assassination, President Trump demanded such acts of violence end “NOW!”

"These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!"

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said they are "shocked and horrified" by the news.

"We embrace the grieving families during this painful time and will continue to support them always," the statement said. "Israeli diplomats and representatives around the world stand on the frontlines of Israel’s diplomatic efforts — defending the country with their very lives. We will not be deterred by terror. We will continue our mission across the globe, with unwavering commitment to represent Israel with pride."