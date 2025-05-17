Trump's OMB Director Quietly Calls Out the Republicans Threatening to Derail the 'Big,...
This Pro-Life Advocate Once Underwent a Medication Abortion. Then She Reversed It.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 17, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Santana

This is the second piece in a two-part series about abortion survivors. Read the first part here

Townhall has covered how the radical left silences and degrades voices that are pro-life, including those who have survived failed abortions. But, it doesn’t stop there. The abortion lobby shuts down the voices of women who’ve undergone abortions and lived to regret it, as well. 

In 2018, then-26-year-old Sarah Hurm found herself pregnant out of wedlock with her fourth child. In her previous pregnancies, she always chose life. However, her boyfriend at the time of her fourth pregnany convinced her to get an abortion.

“I never really thought of abortion as an option,” Hurm told Townhall in a phone interview. “I always knew when I got pregnant that…even though I wasn’t married, I was okay with it. I could handle it. And, I always had the support of the father whereas this time around when I got pregnant, I did not have any support from the father.”

Hurm’s situation is a bit different than most abortion stories. Hurm underwent a chemical abortion, also known as a medication abortion, which now accounts for the majority of abortions in the United States. After she took the first of two pills to undergo the abortion, she regretted her decision. 

“I left Planned Parenthood and I went out to my car…As soon as I stepped out of the clinic, the weight of what I had just done set in,” Hurm said. “I was almost hysterical. I started journaling to the baby, actually, just, apologizing for essentially trying to kill them. And through just journaling and writing to my baby, towards the end of the letter, I was like, ‘You know, what if I don’t continue the abortion? Can I reverse it?’”

Hurm got to work researching ways to undo the chemical abortion. That’s when she learned of the Abortion Pill Rescue Network, a hotline that put her in touch with a provider for Abortion Pill Reversal (APR), a treatment that uses progesterone to outweigh the effects of mifepristone, known as the “abortion pill.”

The following morning, Hurm met with a medical provider who provided APR. In their office, the physician struggled to find a heartbeat and told Hurm to take APR but there were no guarantees that it would be successful. 

“I was like, I don’t need any promises. I just want some hope that I can try and reverse this. And if not, it’s not your fault,” Hurm explained. “Long story short, the chemical abortion reversal process worked for me.” 

As a result, Hurm’s unborn child was saved and he was born in January 2019. 

Now, Hurm works to help support women who choose life. She’s volunteered at pregnancy resource centers and spoke at various pro-life fundraising galas to share her experience of reversing her abortion.

“We’re [humans] not disposable. If we want to live in a world where there’s no discrimination or anything like that, then we need to value every single life,” Hurm said. “There’s definitely steps we can take to maybe try and combat the whole ‘abortion is the only option’ but there’s a lot of work that we have to do to counteract all that’s been done.” 

“I’ve shared my story with Live Action. I self-published a journal to my baby about going through APR just to kind of spread the word…spread the word that APR is there, it’s an option,” she said. “I just kind of share with hopes of compassion coming through, while also trying to save babies and the woman’s life.”

