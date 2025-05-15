Hakeem Jeffries Was Not Prepared for This Question From CNN's Wolf Blitzer

In an interview on CNN on Wednesday, Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was called out for helping to cover up former President Joe Biden’s rapid cognitive decline while in office.

CNN host Wolf Blitzer opened up the questioning by pointing out that Biden did not recognize left-wing actor and activist George Clooney at a fundraiser that he was hosting for the president.

"Why should voters trust Democrats when it's clear so many in your party went to great lengths to keep Biden's condition hidden from the public?" Blitzer asked.

“I can’t tell you what happened between George Clooney and President Biden. I wasn’t at that event. What I can say is that we’re not looking back. We’re going to continue to look forward because at this moment we’ve got real problems that need to be addressed on behalf of the American people,” Jeffries claimed, completely avoiding the question.

Jeffries then claimed that Americans are more focused on Republicans “snatching away health care,” as well as food assistance, and other things.

“You interacted with President Biden during those days, those final days he was president of the United States. Did you see, did you sense that there was a major deterioration?” Blitzer asked.

Jeffries then said that the conversations with Biden during the final days of his presidency surrounded “what would be best for the party at that given moment in time.”

“President Biden subsequently made the decision that he was going to pass the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris. Of course, that was a decision that we [Democrats] supported strongly,” he added.

“As you look back, you were in a leadership position when President Biden decided to run again. Should you have done more at that point to intervene?” the co-host pressed Jeffries.

Jeffries then went on about how many special elections have resulted in Democrats winning against Republicans. This, he said, shows that voters trust Democrats, and that they clearly “reject MAGA extremism.”