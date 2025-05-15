Dan Goldman Tried to Question Kristi Noem About Kilmar Abrego Garcia at a Budget Hearing. Big Mistake.

This week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem got in a heated argument with Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman (NY).

The hearing was meant to focus on the budget. Of course, the hearing got sidetracked when Democrats began to press Noem about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the so-called “Maryland Man” who was living in the United States illegally and got deported to El Salvador. Democrats have flown to El Salvador to advocate for his release, despite the fact that judges determined that he is a member of MS-13.

"It's gotta be extremely discouraging to be one of your constituents," Noem told Goldman. "To see you fight for a terrorist like this and not fight for them is extremely alarming to me."

Of course, Goldman claimed that he was advocating for “due process.”

“That’s under the Constitution,” Goldman told Noem while yelling and pointing his finger at her.

BREAKING 🚨 DHS Kristi Noem just ENDED Rep Dan Goldman’s career right to his face. "It's gotta be extremely discouraging to be your constituents”



"To see you fight for a terr*rist like this and not for them is extremely alarming to me”



ABSOLUTE MIC DROP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mrv4SBpVxV — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 14, 2025

That’s not all. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene laid out the facts showing that Garcia is a member of MS-13. Goldman flew off the handle.

“She is misstating the record and the facts, that is not accurate…There is no final court order establishing that he’s a member [of a gang],” Goldman claimed.

🚨MTG just tried to enter into the record evidence detailing Kilmar Abrego Garcia's MS-13 gang affiliation.



Dan Goldman gets VERY upset — & steps in to prevent her from doing so.



Why?pic.twitter.com/aRRRQNVlHx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025

Late last month, both President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi asserted that they would not make any effort to bring Garcia back to the United States.