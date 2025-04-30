Bessent Gives an Update on the U.S. Mineral Deal With Ukraine
The Liberal Media's 'We Missed the Story' Excuse on Biden Just Got Put...
This Lawmaker Thinks He Can Pass a New Assault Weapons Ban
Scott Jennings Just Dropped a Major Hint About His Political Future That Has...
John Bolton and His Weird, Funny Mustache Had This to Say About Pete...
LOL: These House Democrats Just Changed Their Minds About Trying to Impeach Trump
To Really Fix Education, Burn It to the Ground
VIP
Colorado Officials Want DOJ to Investigate the State
Concerns With California's Voting System Sure Are Something Else, House Hearing Reveals
US Will ‘Step Back’ If No Concrete Proposals on Ukraine, Rubio Says
VIP
Trump Reveals If He’s Lost Any Confidence in Pete Hegseth
The Department of Education Ends Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Fiasco
VIP
JB Pritzker Thinks He Can Be President, Desperately Wants Attention
The Flag Still Stands for Freedom
Tipsheet

Trump Had the Perfect Response to Reporter Who Asked If He'll Bring Back Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 30, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

In remarks this week, President Donald Trump said that he “could” bring deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States if he wanted to, but he will not. 

Advertisement

As Townhall covered, liberals dubbed Garcia as the “Maryland man” who was “wrongly” or “mistakenly” deported. He came to the United States illegally and two judges determined that he was a member of the violent gang MS-13. He was deported to El Salvador.

Despite these facts, a gaggle of House Democrats traveled to Venezuela to try to get him released and bring him back to the United States.

In an interview with ABC News’ Terry Moran, Trump was asked about Garcia. 

“You could get him back,” Moran said to Trump in the Oval Office. “There’s a phone on this desk.”

“I could,” Trump replied.

“You could pick it up, and with all the power of the presidency, you could call up the president of El Salvador and say, ‘Send him back,’ right now,” Moran added.

“And if he were the gentleman that you say he is, I would do that,” Trump retorted. “But he’s not.”

Recommended

Trump Didn't Have to Humiliate '60 Minutes' Like This, but He Did It Anyway Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Moran added that the Supreme Court ordered Trump to facilitate the release of Garcia. 

“We have lawyers who don’t want to do this,” Trump said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has asserted that the United States will not welcome Garcia back. Additionally, Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, indicated earlier this month that he will not send Garcia back to the United States.

Tags: ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Didn't Have to Humiliate '60 Minutes' Like This, but He Did It Anyway Jeff Charles
Don’t Believe the Anti-Trump Propaganda Kurt Schlichter
LOL: These House Democrats Just Changed Their Minds About Trying to Impeach Trump Jeff Charles
Concerns With California's Voting System Sure Are Something Else, House Hearing Reveals Rebecca Downs
The Liberal Media's 'We Missed the Story' Excuse on Biden Just Got Put on Blast Matt Vespa
A Group of Illegal Immigrants Just Breached the Military Buffer Zone at the Border Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Didn't Have to Humiliate '60 Minutes' Like This, but He Did It Anyway Jeff Charles
Advertisement