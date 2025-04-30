Trump Had the Perfect Response to Reporter Who Asked If He'll Bring Back Kilmar Abrego Garcia

In remarks this week, President Donald Trump said that he “could” bring deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States if he wanted to, but he will not.

As Townhall covered, liberals dubbed Garcia as the “Maryland man” who was “wrongly” or “mistakenly” deported. He came to the United States illegally and two judges determined that he was a member of the violent gang MS-13. He was deported to El Salvador.

Despite these facts, a gaggle of House Democrats traveled to Venezuela to try to get him released and bring him back to the United States.

In an interview with ABC News’ Terry Moran, Trump was asked about Garcia.

“You could get him back,” Moran said to Trump in the Oval Office. “There’s a phone on this desk.”

“I could,” Trump replied.

“You could pick it up, and with all the power of the presidency, you could call up the president of El Salvador and say, ‘Send him back,’ right now,” Moran added.

“And if he were the gentleman that you say he is, I would do that,” Trump retorted. “But he’s not.”

Moran added that the Supreme Court ordered Trump to facilitate the release of Garcia.

“We have lawyers who don’t want to do this,” Trump said.

Host: You could call and get Abrego Garcia back.



Trump: I could



Host: But the Supreme Court has ordered you to facilitate his release.



Trump: I'm not the one making this decision



Host: You're the president! pic.twitter.com/guteBMI0im — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 30, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi has asserted that the United States will not welcome Garcia back. Additionally, Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, indicated earlier this month that he will not send Garcia back to the United States.