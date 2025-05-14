It Was Only a Matter of Time Before This Dem Strategist Blew His...
Nikki Haley Breaks Her Silence About the Qatari Jet Gifted to Trump

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 14, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This week, news broke that President Donald Trump would accept a free luxury jet from Qatar as a gift. 

In remarks, Trump said that he would be a “stupid person” to turn away the gift, which is a $400 million Boeing 747-8.

"I think it's a great gesture from Qatar. Appreciate it very much," Trump said. "I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person and say, 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane.' But it was, I thought it was a great gesture."

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley weighed in on the gift. 

“Accepting gifts from foreign nations is never a good practice. It threatens intelligence and national security. Especially when that nation supports a terrorist organization and allows those terrorist regimes to live on its soil,” Haley wrote on X.

“Regardless of how beautiful the plane may be, it opens a door and implies the President and US can be bought,” Haley added. “If this were [former President Joe] Biden, we would be furious.”

The New Yorker Has Excerpts Brutally Recounting the Biden LA Fundraiser That Left Dems Aghast Matt Vespa
According to ABC News, Trump said that the jet was not a gift to him, but a gift to the Department of Defense. 

