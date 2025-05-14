Nikki Haley Breaks Her Silence About the Qatari Jet Gifted to Trump

This week, news broke that President Donald Trump would accept a free luxury jet from Qatar as a gift.

In remarks, Trump said that he would be a “stupid person” to turn away the gift, which is a $400 million Boeing 747-8.

Advertisement

"I think it's a great gesture from Qatar. Appreciate it very much," Trump said. "I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person and say, 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane.' But it was, I thought it was a great gesture."

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley weighed in on the gift.

“Accepting gifts from foreign nations is never a good practice. It threatens intelligence and national security. Especially when that nation supports a terrorist organization and allows those terrorist regimes to live on its soil,” Haley wrote on X.

“Regardless of how beautiful the plane may be, it opens a door and implies the President and US can be bought,” Haley added. “If this were [former President Joe] Biden, we would be furious.”

Accepting gifts from foreign nations is never a good practice. It threatens intelligence and national security. Especially when that nation supports a terrorist organization and allows those terrorist regimes to live on its soil. Regardless of how beautiful the plane may be, it… — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 13, 2025

According to ABC News, Trump said that the jet was not a gift to him, but a gift to the Department of Defense.