Media Critic Nails What NY Mag's Hit Piece on John Fetterman Is Really...
Bill Maher Again Sets the Woke Left Aflame in Latest Commentary
Why the Husband of a Top CBS News Correspondent Just Had His Business...
The Latest Update on the Antisemitic Incident at Barstool Sports' Philly Bar Isn't...
Ex-Breitbart Editor's Thread on the Canada-Trump Meeting Was Hilarious
VIP
We Need to Talk About the Worst Generation in American History
Never Confuse Combat With Campus Life
Another Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Use of the Alien Enemies Act
Pakistan Vows Retaliation After India's Deadly Airstrikes
Jill Biden Lands a New Gig
Deported Illegal Immigrants May Get Sent to Libya...but a Key Detail Is Missing...
Venezuelan Opposition Leaders Safely in US After 'Precise Operation'
VIP
Buttigieg Has a Warning for Democrats
It Looks Like Democrats Are Once Again Choosing the Wrong Side of an...
Tipsheet

Canada's PM Said His Country Will 'Never' Be for Sale. Trump Had the Best Response.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 07, 2025 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump had their first meeting at the White House. 

Predictably, Trump brought up the fact that he thinks that Canada should become the 51st state, something he used to bring up to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 

Advertisement

Carney told Trump that Canada is “not for sale.”

"As you know from real estate, there are some places that are not for sale. And Canada is not for sale, it will never be for sale," Carney told Trump. "But the opportunity is in the partnership and what we can build together. And we have done that in the past."

Trump pressed the subject. 

"Time will tell. It's only time. But I say 'never say never'," Trump responded. "I've had many, many things that were not doable and they ended up being doable and only doable in a very friendly way."

Carney claimed that Canada “is not going to change” on the topic.

Furthermore, Trump said that there was nothing that Carney could say in their meeting that would get him to lift tariffs. 

“That’s just the way it is,” Trump stated.

"There are much bigger forces involved," Carney added. "And this will take some time in some discussions. And that's why we're here to have those discussions."

Recommended

Media Critic Nails What NY Mag's Hit Piece on John Fetterman Is Really About Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Media Critic Nails What NY Mag's Hit Piece on John Fetterman Is Really About Matt Vespa
It Looks Like Democrats Are Once Again Choosing the Wrong Side of an 80-20 Issue Guy Benson
Bill Maher Again Sets the Woke Left Aflame in Latest Commentary Matt Vespa
Why the Husband of a Top CBS News Correspondent Just Had His Business Raided by ICE Matt Vespa
Another Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Use of the Alien Enemies Act Jeff Charles
Ex-Breitbart Editor's Thread on the Canada-Trump Meeting Was Hilarious Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Media Critic Nails What NY Mag's Hit Piece on John Fetterman Is Really About Matt Vespa
Advertisement