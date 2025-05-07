Canada's PM Said His Country Will 'Never' Be for Sale. Trump Had the Best Response.

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump had their first meeting at the White House.

Predictably, Trump brought up the fact that he thinks that Canada should become the 51st state, something he used to bring up to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Carney told Trump that Canada is “not for sale.”

"As you know from real estate, there are some places that are not for sale. And Canada is not for sale, it will never be for sale," Carney told Trump. "But the opportunity is in the partnership and what we can build together. And we have done that in the past."

Trump pressed the subject.

"Time will tell. It's only time. But I say 'never say never'," Trump responded. "I've had many, many things that were not doable and they ended up being doable and only doable in a very friendly way."

Carney claimed that Canada “is not going to change” on the topic.

Furthermore, Trump said that there was nothing that Carney could say in their meeting that would get him to lift tariffs.

“That’s just the way it is,” Trump stated.

"There are much bigger forces involved," Carney added. "And this will take some time in some discussions. And that's why we're here to have those discussions."