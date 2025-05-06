Trump Slams Canada Over Harsh Truths
Is the Administration Following Through on Foreign Film Tariffs? The White House Has...
Surprise: Media Outlets Keep Omitting Key Facts About Crimes Committed By...
School Choice Is the Law of the Land in This State
Dozens of Illegal Aliens Were Arrested in This Border State

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 06, 2025 11:30 AM
Thirty-nine illegal aliens were arrested in Maine over the past ten days, according to multiple reports. 

Reportedly, the illegal aliens are from Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and China.

Predictably, many of the illegal immigrants who were arrested have criminal histories (via WABI 5):

According to the agency, several of them have documented criminal histories, including assault and battery on a family member, criminal possession of a weapon, and theft.

They say one has been accepted for prosecution for Reentry after Deportation, which carries significant criminal penalties.

“The United States Border Patrol will continue ongoing operations to target criminal aliens for arrest, prosecution, and removal proceedings as appropriate.” said Houlton Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Craig Shepley. “All of these efforts are for the safety and security for the State of Maine and the U.S. as a whole.”

 

Maine isn’t the only state that has cracked down on arrested illegal immigrants. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed that his state partnered with federal immigration authorities to carry out an enforcement effort titled “Operation Tidal Wave.” 

The operation led to the arrests of over 1,100 suspected illegal aliens living in the state of Florida over the course of one week.

