Tipsheet

New Images of the Suspect in the Brown University Shooting Released by the FBI

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 15, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Brown University shooter who killed two people on Saturday and wounded nine others remains at large. It’s been a shambolic investigation. A suspect was in custody, then the suspect was corrected, and finally, a person of interest was detained but released hours later. The reports of a second shooting were later unfounded. The suspect entered the Barus and Holley Building. We don’t know how the shooter gained entry—there’s little to no video, which is baffling. 

So far, we have grainy footage amid a sea of Ring cams in the area. The latest footage is useless, but the FBI has enhanced some of the images, providing a clearer picture this afternoon. There’s a $50,000 reward for any leads that could lead to an arrest (via WaPo):

Authorities are still searching Monday for a shooter who killed two students and left nine others injured on Brown University’s campus Saturday. Officials are going door to door asking residents for video footage that could help find the shooter. A person of interest who had been detained was released early Monday morning, the Providence Police Department said. The FBI and Providence Police later released new video and images of a different person of interest, and offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to their conviction. Ted Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston field office, said the shooter should be considered armed and dangerous. Brown said that it doubled its security staffing but that there is no immediate threat to the campus.

Related:

CRIME FBI GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING RHODE ISLAND

 It wouldn't shock me if this person is long gone, and they likely are. 

