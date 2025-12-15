New Images of the Suspect in the Brown University Shooting Released by the FBI

The Brown University shooter who killed two people on Saturday and wounded nine others remains at large. It’s been a shambolic investigation. A suspect was in custody, then the suspect was corrected, and finally, a person of interest was detained but released hours later. The reports of a second shooting were later unfounded. The suspect entered the Barus and Holley Building. We don’t know how the shooter gained entry—there’s little to no video, which is baffling.

Advertisement

#BREAKING: Police just released a second video of the Brown University shooter.



It’s even worse than the first. pic.twitter.com/estjELkF95 — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) December 15, 2025

🚨 BREAKING - REPORTER: Brown University is the most camera-ridden real estate in RI, yet there seems to be very little video evidence. Is there video you haven't released, or is there simply no video?



CHIEF: We shared what we have...we might find something. We gave what we… pic.twitter.com/nCeUjsNhjF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2025

So far, we have grainy footage amid a sea of Ring cams in the area. The latest footage is useless, but the FBI has enhanced some of the images, providing a clearer picture this afternoon. There’s a $50,000 reward for any leads that could lead to an arrest (via WaPo):

The @FBI and @ProvidenceRIPD are releasing new images of a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University on December 13, 2025.



The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual.… pic.twitter.com/8LdPVxn7EV — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 15, 2025

FBI: "The FBI is now offering a reward of $50,000 for information that could lead to the identification, the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible." https://t.co/t9F69nO5m9 pic.twitter.com/e2EWmkoBOC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 15, 2025

Authorities are still searching Monday for a shooter who killed two students and left nine others injured on Brown University’s campus Saturday. Officials are going door to door asking residents for video footage that could help find the shooter. A person of interest who had been detained was released early Monday morning, the Providence Police Department said. The FBI and Providence Police later released new video and images of a different person of interest, and offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to their conviction. Ted Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston field office, said the shooter should be considered armed and dangerous. Brown said that it doubled its security staffing but that there is no immediate threat to the campus.

It wouldn't shock me if this person is long gone, and they likely are.