Sen. John Kennedy Mocks Jasmine Crockett’s Senate Bid: ‘The Voices in Her Head Are Not Real’

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 15, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana said Sunday that Representative Jasmine Crockett, like any American, has the right “to do dumb things,” and that someone should "tell her that the voices in her head are not real," when asked about her newly announced Senate bid on "My View with Lara Trump."

"Well, look, this is America, Laura, as you know. We all have the right to express our opinions. You're not free if you can't say what you think, and the congresswoman has the right to her opinion. But I have the right to mine. And somebody needs to tell the congresswoman, it'll be in her best interest, they need to tell her that the voices in her head are not real," Kennedy said. "She is wrong on every single issue. The people of Texas will never embrace her message. I don't know why she's doing this, but you know, hey, you have the right in America to do dumb things if you want to."

Crockett announced her Senate bid earlier this month on X, highlighting how she 'stood up' to President Trump.

"I’m done with the senators sitting around doing nothing while Trump takes your hard-earned money, skims your Social Security, slashes Medicare, and gives tax breaks to billionaires. I’m done," Crockett said when she announced her campaign in Dallas.

Sen. Kennedy said that Crockett has no chance of winning her election. Texas Democrats have not won a statewide race in more than three decades.

"I don’t want anybody to be in Congress who doesn’t want to be here," Kennedy said. "So, if people are unhappy, you know, don’t let the door hit them in the butt on the way out."

