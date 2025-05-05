An Air Traffic Controller Just Sounded the Alarm About Flying to This Airport

An air traffic controller told an NBC News correspondent that flying into Newark Liberty International Airport is “not safe” for travelers.

“It is not safe. It is not a safe situation right now for the flying public,” the federal air safety employee reportedly told NBC News correspondent Tom Costello, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement

Costello added that this was “really an incredible statement, unsolicited. He just said that to me, and separately, ‘Don’t fly into Newark. Avoid Newark at all costs.’”

Newark Liberty is one of the busiest airports in the country, and the second-busiest in the New York City area.

In recent days, the airport had major delays. According to CNN, this was due to a staffing shortage. This reportedly included air traffic control staffing issues.

As a result, United Airlines announced that it would cancel dozens of daily flights because the airport “cannot handle the number of planes” coming and going.

"Newark airport cannot handle the number of planes that are scheduled to operate there in the weeks and months ahead," CEO Scott Kirby said in a letter to customers. "We feel like there is no other choice in order to protect our customers."

In recent weeks, some FAA workers walked off the job at Newark, making the problems worse. Kirby said that 20 percent of the staff walked off.

"Technology that FAA air traffic controllers rely on to manage the airplanes coming in and out of Newark airport failed, resulting in dozens of diverted flights, hundreds of delayed and canceled flights, and worst of all, thousands of customers with disrupted travel plans," Kirby added.

The flight disruptions may continue for weeks.