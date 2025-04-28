You Won't Believe Why This Former Judge in New Mexico Got Arrested

A former magistrate judge in Doña Ana County, New Mexico was arrested, along with his wife, for allegedly tampering with evidence linked to the arrest of an illegal alien who is suspected of being a member of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Former Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Jose Luis Cano, known as Joel Cano, was charged with tampering with evidence. His wife, Nancy Cano, was charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

The illegal alien, Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, is a Venezuelan national who was charged earlier this year for unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition, according to several reports. Homeland Security Investigations launched an investigation after they received an anonymous tip that he was living with other illegals in a home owned by Cano.

Joel Cano reportedly destroyed Ortega-Lopez’s cell phone that contained evidence that he belonged to Tren de Aragua. Nancy Cano reportedly tried to delete one of his Facebook profiles.

Previously, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided Joel Cano’s home. Joel Cano abruptly resigned after the state Judicial Standards Commission sought to suspend him over the situation.

New Mexico Democrat Judge Joel Cano abruptly resigned after ICE uncovered he was harboring a Tren de Aragua gang member on his property.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/fxf2RhUuMW — AF Post (@AFpost) April 21, 2025

On Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an interview with Fox News, “This is the last person we want in our country, nor will we ever tolerate a judge or anyone else harboring them.”

🚨BREAKING: Pam Bondi reveals the Tren-de-Aragua terrorist who was being protected by the recently arrested New Mexico Judge had pictures of TWO decapitated victims on his phone:



"Had on his cellphone pictures of two decapitated victims."pic.twitter.com/N9yM5dZQGr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 25, 2025

According to the Associated Press, President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that the case is “pretty surprising” and “terrible.”