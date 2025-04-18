Trump Loses It Over Jerome Powell Again

Leah covered yesterday how President Donald Trump completely lost on on Jerome Powell, who spearheads the Federal Reserve.

"The ECB [European Central Bank] is expected to cut interest rates for the 7th time, and yet, 'Too Late' Jerome Powell of the Fed, who is always TOO LATE AND WRONG, yesterday issued a report which was another, and typical, complete 'mess!'" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Oil prices are down, groceries (even eggs!) are down, and the USA is getting RICH ON TARIFFS," Trump's statement added. "Too Late should have lowered Interest Rates, like the ECB, long ago, but he should certainly lower them now. Powell’s termination cannot come fast enough!"

BREAKING: Trump has said: "Jerome Powell is always too late and wrong. His termination “cannot come fast enough.” The Fed should’ve cut interest rates long ago." pic.twitter.com/Mc7BOHFvWm — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) April 17, 2025

That’s not all. On Thursday, Trump reportedly told journalists in the Oval Office that “If I ask him to, he’ll be out of there,” referring to Powell.

“I don’t think he’s doing the job. He’s too late. Always too late. A little slow. And I’m not happy with him. I let him know it,” Trump added, according to The Hill.

“If I want him out, he’ll be out of there real fast, believe me,” Trump asserted. Powell’s tenure ends in 2026.