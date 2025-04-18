VIP
The Democrat Love Affair With a Bad Hombre
VIP
Congrats, Democrats, You Played Yourselves
Why Gary Shapley Won't Be Acting Commissioner of the IRS
Here's When a Lefty Trump Supporter Stunned CNN When Debating That Deported Illegal...
Here's What Happens if Judge James Boasberg Goes Through With Contempt Proceedings Against...
New York AG Letitia James Breaks Her Silence on Fraud Allegations
White House Makes Bombshell Announcement About COVID-19 Origins
Here's What We Know About the Alleged Florida State University Mass Shooter
Here They Go Again: Another Activist Judge Puts the Brakes on Trump's Mass...
Why Every Gun Control Argument Crumbles After FSU Shooting
VIP
Trump Has No Interest in Gun Control After FSU
Did the Trump Administration Set a Trap for Democrats and Media on the...
Trump, White House Respond to Van Hollen’s Photo Op With Deported Illegal Immigrant
Exclusive: The Man Who Discovered Letitia James' Alleged Fraud Speaks Out
Tipsheet

Trump Loses It Over Jerome Powell Again

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 18, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Leah covered yesterday how President Donald Trump completely lost on on Jerome Powell, who spearheads the Federal Reserve.

"The ECB [European Central Bank] is expected to cut interest rates for the 7th time, and yet, 'Too Late' Jerome Powell of the Fed, who is always TOO LATE AND WRONG, yesterday issued a report which was another, and typical, complete 'mess!'" Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

Advertisement

"Oil prices are down, groceries (even eggs!) are down, and the USA is getting RICH ON TARIFFS," Trump's statement added. "Too Late should have lowered Interest Rates, like the ECB, long ago, but he should certainly lower them now. Powell’s termination cannot come fast enough!"

That’s not all. On Thursday, Trump reportedly told journalists in the Oval Office that “If I ask him to, he’ll be out of there,” referring to Powell. 

 “I don’t think he’s doing the job. He’s too late. Always too late. A little slow. And I’m not happy with him. I let him know it,” Trump added, according to The Hill. 

“If I want him out, he’ll be out of there real fast, believe me,” Trump asserted. Powell’s tenure ends in 2026.

Recommended

Here's When a Lefty Trump Supporter Stunned CNN When Debating That Deported Illegal Alien Case Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's When a Lefty Trump Supporter Stunned CNN When Debating That Deported Illegal Alien Case Matt Vespa
Did the Trump Administration Set a Trap for Democrats and Media on the 'Maryland Father' Case? Guy Benson
White House Makes Bombshell Announcement About COVID-19 Origins Jeff Charles
Here's What Happens if Judge James Boasberg Goes Through With Contempt Proceedings Against Trump Admin Jeff Charles
Here's What We Know About the Alleged Florida State University Mass Shooter Jeff Charles
Exclusive: The Man Who Discovered Letitia James' Alleged Fraud Speaks Out Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's When a Lefty Trump Supporter Stunned CNN When Debating That Deported Illegal Alien Case Matt Vespa
Advertisement