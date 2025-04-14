Here's Why Maine's Governor Threw a Hissy Fit Over Donald Trump

On Monday, Maine Governor Janet Mills lashed out at President Donald Trump for freezing funding for education in the state after state officials asserted they would not comply with federal Title IX policies barring men from women’s sports.

Advertisement

To recap, Townhall previously covered how President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning so-called “transgender women” from women’s sports. Despite this, Maine openly defied this order. Trump confronted Mills about this to her face, telling her that she’ll lose funding if her state doesn’t comply with the order.

Maine's Governor, Janet Mills has caved and is now complying with Trump's ban on men in all female sports.



This exchange aged well. pic.twitter.com/374NRyJe6y — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 21, 2025

Trump kept his word, pausing all education funding to the state last week.

In an interview with MSNBC, Mills said that Trump’s decision was “not rational.”

“I support Title IX. I have spent my career, the better part of my career, defending and protecting the rights of women and girls…and I’m appalled at his [Trump’s] interpretation that he can just reinvent the law,” Mills said, not mentioning the fact that the Biden administration initially “reinterpreted” Title IX to allow the basis of sex to include the concept of “gender identity.”

Mills then added that her state started getting laws from the federal government stating,”You better behave, or else” when it was clear that they would not follow Trump’s Title IX guidelines.

“There are maybe two…transgender athletes competing in Maine schools right now,” Mills affirmed before bashing the Trump administration for cutting off school funding.

Mills then suggested that the Trump administration would cut off Social Security benefits for Americans that are transgender.