You Won’t Believe Why This Toddler Got Kicked Out of Nursery School

A toddler in the United Kingdom was kicked out of nursery school for being “transphobic,” according to multiple reports.

According to Daily Mail, data from the UK government’s Department of Education show that a child around 3 years old was suspended from a state school a few years ago for "abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Advertisement

This reportedly took place in the 2022-2023 academic year. This young child wasn’t the only student suspended or expelled for transphobic or homophobia that school year (via Daily Mail):

Statistics indicate 94 pupils at similar primary institutions were suspended or permanently excluded for transphobia or homophobia in the same year. This included ten pupils from Year 1 and three from Year 2, where the maximum age was seven, and one child was of nursery age. [...] Across all primary schools and state schools, the number of pupils suspended or expelled for homophobic or transphobic behaviour increased from 164 in 2021-22 to 178 in 2022-23. The largest number of suspensions for this reason in 2022-23 was in Essex, with 16, followed by Birmingham, 15, Bradford, 11 and Norfolk, eight. Figures began in the 2020-21 academic year.

Welcome to the UK, where 3 year old children can be expelled from nurseries for ‘being transphobic.’ pic.twitter.com/LFLw1k5Gij — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 31, 2025

"Every once in a while, the extremes of gender ideology throw up a story that seems too crazy to believe, and a toddler being suspended from nursery for so-called 'transphobia' or homophobia is one such example," Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at Sex Matters, told Daily Mail.

“Teachers and school leaders involved in this insanity should be ashamed of themselves for projecting adult concepts and beliefs on to such young children,” Joyce added.