VIP
They Can’t Stop Trump
VIP
The Eagles Are Enthusiastic About Going to the Trump White House...and Another Team...
Hillary Clinton, Are You Kidding Me With This Op-Ed?
Pam Bondi Dismisses Biden-Era 'Jim Crow 2.0' Lawsuit
VIP
Gavin Newsom Is Right About the Democratic Party, but They Still Won't Listen
How the Left Downplays Politically-Motivated Crime As Just Protests
VIP
Dems Say Wisconsin Is Not for Sale. Walker Hits Them With the Facts.
Marine Le Pen Sentenced to Jail, Barred From Seeking Public Office
Homan Chimes in After Rochester Leaders Reprimand Local Cops for Assisting Federal Agents
Trump Explains What Will Happen to Historic White House Tree That Needs to...
'Big Problems': Trump Issues Warning to Zelensky on Minerals Deal
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson to Shut Down Leftist Narrative...
Resurfaced Remarks Show Jasmine Crockett Has an Issue With Byron Donalds' Marriage
Here's Why You Should Be Paying Close Attention to Wisconsin Tomorrow
Tipsheet

You Won’t Believe Why This Toddler Got Kicked Out of Nursery School

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | March 31, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama

A toddler in the United Kingdom was kicked out of nursery school for being “transphobic,” according to multiple reports. 

According to Daily Mail, data from the UK government’s Department of Education show that a child around 3 years old was suspended from a state school a few years ago for "abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity.” 

Advertisement

This reportedly took place in the 2022-2023 academic year. This young child wasn’t the only student suspended or expelled for transphobic or homophobia that school year (via Daily Mail):

Statistics indicate 94 pupils at similar primary institutions were suspended or permanently excluded for transphobia or homophobia in the same year.

This included ten pupils from Year 1 and three from Year 2, where the maximum age was seven, and one child was of nursery age.

[...]

Across all primary schools and state schools, the number of pupils suspended or expelled for homophobic or transphobic behaviour increased from 164 in 2021-22 to 178 in 2022-23.

The largest number of suspensions for this reason in 2022-23 was in Essex, with 16, followed by Birmingham, 15, Bradford, 11 and Norfolk, eight.

Figures began in the 2020-21 academic year.

Recommended

When Conservatives Refuse to Play Along, the Dems and Regime Media Lose Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

"Every once in a while, the extremes of gender ideology throw up a story that seems too crazy to believe, and a toddler being suspended from nursery for so-called 'transphobia' or homophobia is one such example," Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at Sex Matters, told Daily Mail. 

“Teachers and school leaders involved in this insanity should be ashamed of themselves for projecting adult concepts and beliefs on to such young children,” Joyce added.

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When Conservatives Refuse to Play Along, the Dems and Regime Media Lose Kurt Schlichter
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson to Shut Down Leftist Narratives Rebecca Downs
Pam Bondi Dismisses Biden-Era 'Jim Crow 2.0' Lawsuit Jeff Charles
Resurfaced Remarks Show Jasmine Crockett Has an Issue With Byron Donalds' Marriage Rebecca Downs
Hillary Clinton, Are You Kidding Me With This Op-Ed? Matt Vespa
Pro-Kamala Auto Union Chief Just Obliterated the Left's Narrative on Trump's Tariff Policy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
When Conservatives Refuse to Play Along, the Dems and Regime Media Lose Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement