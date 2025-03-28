A Woman Underwent a Botched Second-Trimester Abortion. Now She’s Filing a Horrific Malpractice Lawsuit.

Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of an abortion procedure.

A lawsuit filed in federal court last week claims that an abortionist in Illinois left half of an unborn baby inside of a woman following a botched abortion procedure. The woman, who crossed state lines to obtain the abortion, needed emergency surgery as a result.

According to the complaint, which was obtained by Townhall, “Jane Doe” went to Equity Clinic in Champaign, Illinois to have an elective abortion in April, 2023. Doe, a 32-year-old mother of four, was 22 weeks pregnant. The doctor carrying out this abortion was Dr. Keith Reisinger-Kindle.

The late-term abortion was a two-day process. During the abortion procedure on April 2, the physician did not administer a medication into the unborn baby’s heart to “induce fetal demise prior to the procedure commencing,” the complaint explained, and, “Kindle perforated Plaintiff’s uterus.”

Doe went home after Reisinger-Kindle “confirmed that the uterus was empty.”

In the days that followed, Doe contacted Equity Clinic because she experienced heavy cramping. Staff at the clinic told her to take over-the-counter medication like Ibuprofen or Tylenol. When her condition worsened, Reisinger-Kindle told her to take a laxative.

On April 4, Doe went to the Community Hospital South Emergency Room in Indianapolis, Indiana. There, doctors discovered the remains of “half of a deceased pre-born human being” in her right pelvis that needed to be surgically removed.

“Additionally, pieces of the fetal skull that were adherent to the patient's intestine were removed piecemeal,” the lawsuit added.

The following day, the general surgeon, Stephen Joseph O’Neil, MD, called Reisinger-Kindle to report his findings.

“Kindle refused to answer any questions or provide any information to Dr. Stephen Joseph O’Neil about the Abortion procedure,” the lawsuit said. Kindle said that Doe did not give him consent to do so.

Reisinger-Kindle later spoke with Doe but did not request her permission to discuss her abortion with O’Neil.

The lawsuit alleges that Reisinger-Kindle did not adequately examine Doe and that she “will continue to experience irreversible suffering and emotional damages” from the experience.

Dr. Christina Francis, CEO of the American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNs (AAPLOG), explained that Democrat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker paved the way for this to occur. Pritzker signed legislation allowing out-of-state doctors, PAs, and others to provide abortions in his state with temporary licenses.

“This kind of gross negligence is made possible by reckless laws that lead to unregulated and unrestricted abortion – such as the laws that Governor Pritzker has pushed over the last few years. One of these laws expedited licensure of out of state physicians, like Dr. Kindle, to practice in Illinois if they were providing abortions. It is my hope that the court will deliver some justice for Jane and for her child and prevent this malpractice from happening again,” Francis said in a statement.