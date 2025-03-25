Trump Claps Back at Greenland PM for Calling U.S. Delegation ‘Aggressive’

On Monday, President Donald Trump clapped back at Greenland’s prime minister for saying that sending a U.S. delegation to the country was “very aggressive.”

Greenland Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede made the remarks on Sunday.

Advertisement

Trump told reporters that the visit is “not provocation.” Second lady Usha Vance is on the trip, as well as other U.S. officials, like Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“This is friendliness, not provocation. We’re dealing with a lot of people from Greenland that would like to see something happen with respect to their being properly protected and properly taken care of. They’re calling us. We’re not calling them. And we were invited over there, and I thought it would be great,” Trump stated to journalists during a Cabinet meeting.

“I think Greenland is going to be something that maybe is in our future,” Trump added. “It’s important from the standpoint of international security. And if you look at the ships outside of Greenland, you have Russia, you have China, you have lots of different people and lots of different places, and it cannot go on the way it is. It’s not going to go on the way it is.”

Asked whether the U.S. delegation visiting Greenland — including second lady Usha Vance, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright — is a provocation, Pres. Trump claims it's "friendliness, not provocation." https://t.co/XlNxSQznNw pic.twitter.com/IA7cmbWsYa — ABC News (@ABC) March 24, 2025

Many times, Trump has spoken about Greenland joining the United States. He mentioned this during his joint address to Congress earlier this month.

“We strongly support your right to determine your own future. And, if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America. We need Greenland for national security and even international security. We’re working with everybody involved to try and get it. But, we need it really for international world security. I think we’re gonna get it. One way or another, we’re gonna get it,” he said.