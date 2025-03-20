Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane
Why Greenpeace Might Have Just Imploded
Of Course, the Media Buried This Crucial Detail About the Georgetown University Academic...
We Have More Details on the Elitist Dinner Trump Ditched...and for Good Reason
Time for the Trump DOJ and FBI to Deal the Pain
Medicaid Reform Needs a Scalpel, Not a Sledgehammer
Judges vs. America: How the Deep State Is Overruling Your Vote
HHS Responds to Maine's Defiance of Trump's Executive Order Barring Males From Girls'...
Hawley Shares His Concerns About Oz Leading CMS
VIP
Lawmakers Take Aim at One Unnecessary Regulation That's Driving Up the Cost of...
Friedman on Freedom
Invest in Education, Not the Department of Education
Charlie Kirk Moves to Take Over Prager Affiliates, Limbaugh Time Slot in Salem...
Oligarchy Versus Our Democratic Republic
Tipsheet

Remember How UPenn Allowed a Man to Compete on the Women’s Swim Team? Well…

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | March 20, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

President Donald Trump’s administration paused funding for the University of Pennsylvania for allowing transgender athletes, namely, Will “Lia” Thomas, to compete against women. 

Advertisement

On X, the White House revealed that $175 million in funding has been stopped for the university. 

“Promises made, promises kept,” the White House said.

When Trump took office, he signed an executive order banning men from women’s sports. In remarks from the White House, Trump vowed to rip away funding from universities that defy the order, as Townhall covered.

The freeze in funding is part of a Title IX investigation into the school.

Over the years, Townhall extensively reported how Penn allowed Thomas, a grown man, to invade women’s private spaces and compete on the women’s swim team. Women bravely spoke out about this, even after the school’s athletic department went to lengths to try to silence them.

In one instance, Thomas competed at the NCAA championships and robbed women of awards. In one event, Thomas tied with Riley Gaines, who was representing the University of Kentucky. After the podium photo op, Gaines was told to let Thomas take the trophy home. She left empty handed, as she told Townhall in an interview shortly after

Recommended

Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Last year, it was revealed that Thomas was part of a secretive legal battle in hopes of overturning a rule established by World Aquatics prohibiting males who think they’re “transgender” from competing against women.

Tags: TRANSGENDER SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Time for the Trump DOJ and FBI to Deal the Pain Kurt Schlichter
Of Course, the Media Buried This Crucial Detail About the Georgetown University Academic Detained by ICE Matt Vespa
Why Greenpeace Might Have Just Imploded Matt Vespa
We Have More Details on the Elitist Dinner Trump Ditched...and for Good Reason Matt Vespa
Charlie Kirk Moves to Take Over Prager Affiliates, Limbaugh Time Slot in Salem Media Moves Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Advertisement